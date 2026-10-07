NACM delegation meets Speaker JKLA, seeks intervention for implementation of FRA-2006

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: A delegation of the National Alliance on Community Forest Resources & Minor Forest Produce (NACM), along with members of the Jammu & Kashmir Climate Action Group, today called on Speaker, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 (FRA-2006) in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The delegation comprising representatives from Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, apprised the Speaker of various issues and concerns pertaining to the implementation of the Forest Rights Act in the UT.

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The members of the delegation urged the Speaker to intervene in the matter and facilitate necessary measures for the effective implementation of FRA-2006, stating that the legislation has contributed to transforming rural livelihoods in States where it has been implemented.

The delegation also apprised the Speaker of the issues being faced by communities dependent on forest resources and sought his support in taking up the matter with the concerned authorities for appropriate consideration and resolution.

The Speaker assured the members that he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities and seek appropriate intervention for addressing the issues raised by them. He assured the delegation that their concerns would be conveyed to the concerned quarters for due consideration in accordance with the applicable provisions and framework.