New Delhi, Aug 4: Auqib Nabi's knack for forcing top batters into errors while they are defending, rather than relying on raw pace, could be his biggest strength as the Jammu and Kashmir pacer prepares for international cricket, feels former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Nabi's long-awaited India call-up came on Monday when the selectors named him as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka beginning August 15.

Pathan, who first spotted Nabi during trials in Srinagar in 2018 and later mentored Jammu and Kashmir's young cricketers, believes the pacer's natural action, wrist position and ability to move the ball make him effective without express pace.

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"The optimum pace to get the ball moving is around 135 kph. If you can get it to swing, that too late, then you are good," Pathan said in an interview.

"And with the rhythm and with the kind of action he has, we can touch 133-135 kph on a regular basis. That's what I believe," he added.

For Pathan, however, pace is only one part of the equation. The bigger quality is whether a bowler can make top-class batters defend and still find a way to get them out.

"Does the bowler have the ability to get the batters, the top-quality batters, out while defending? This is the other quality you seek," he said.

Pathan has seen Nabi produce that kind of bowling against high-quality batters in domestic cricket, including in the Ranji Trophy final when they pipped Karnataka on first innings lead to clinch a historic maiden title earlier this year.

"We have seen that in the Ranji Trophy final, he troubled KL Rahul, he didn't even get a wicket. In that too, he defended normally and dismissed the batsman," he said.

The former India pacer also saw Nabi create similar problems for batters in Mumbai.

"In Mumbai, I saw the match, Shreyas and our current players, he was dismissing them the same way. So, on different pitches, the top-quality batsmen defend and get dismissed. That means he has the ability," Pathan said.

Bigger test

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Test cricket, however, will provide a bigger examination, particularly on flat pitches where bowlers need something extra to create chances.

"Obviously, when you play Test cricket, the challenge becomes even more. Because sometimes, you get the flattest pitch in the world," he said.

"And then obviously, you need to have some extra. In that extra ability, can he use the angle? Can he call the wicket-keeper up? Eventually, it's all about the performances. Can you perform?" Pathan added.

Pathan, who claimed 301 international wickets, said a bowler does not necessarily need express pace if he possesses the skill to deceive batters.

"I've been able to take 301 international wickets. I was not bowling 150kph," he said.

"My ability was to get the batsman out LBW before they think that ball will not come in," Pathan added.

He believes Nabi's inclusion can provide a major boost to his confidence, even if he has to wait for his opportunity.

"For Auqib to be in the squad right now, even though he was not the first choice, he came as a replacement of Jasprit Bumrah, it will still give him a lot of confidence. Because being in the squad is a big thing," Pathan added.

He feels the opportunity to train alongside India's best batters will also be an important learning experience.

"It's a pleasure to play for India. It's the biggest achievement you can have, playing for India and especially in Test cricket," he said.

"When you go in the nets and when you play with the team, when you actually bowl against the solid, top-quality batters, you learn a lot as well. The management also will get a sighter of what Auqib can do in the nets," Pathan added.

Pathan feels Nabi's domestic performances deserved to be rewarded sooner and believes his opportunity has arrived at the right time.

"The good thing is, his performance in domestic cricket got rewarded. I thought he should have been rewarded a bit earlier," he said.

"I think Afghanistan has already been the perfect start for him. But better late than never," he added.

Pathan's association with Nabi dates back to the 2018 trials in Srinagar, where eight fast bowlers had been called up.

Nabi immediately stood out for his skill and his ability to bowl long spells in junior cricket.

"Specially, I liked the skill of Nabi. He used to bowl long spells in junior cricket," he recalled.

Pathan said his approach to selection was never influenced by a player's name or place of origin.

The focus was on identifying the best talent and players with the potential to develop.

"I didn't care about the names. I didn't care if they came from Baramulla, Anantnag or Kupwara. I even used to go to Kupwara to pick up people," he said.

"So, my aim was to get the best players. But at the same time, I wanted to get the best players who had the potential," Pathan added.

Action over pace

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Pathan's most important advice to Nabi, meanwhile, was to preserve the action that had already given him control and movement rather than chasing extra pace.

"When I met him for the first time, the first thing when he asked me, I had told him, 'Never change your action. No matter who tells you that,'" Pathan said.

"A lot of people will say to speed you up. A lot of people will say a lot of things about non-bowling arm. But don't change your action," he added.

Pathan explained that Nabi's action keeps his bowling close to his body and helps him maintain his alignment.

"Because with this action, you get a straight seam. If you change your action, your straight seam will end. And if that ends, your bowling will end," he said.

"So never change your action in the name of adding some pace," Pathan added.

According to Pathan, Nabi's repetitive action, wrist position and ability to manoeuvre the wrist are key components of his bowling.

"When I see the young kids, whenever you have an action which is inside your shoulders, if your action doesn't go away from your shoulders, it's easier to bowl with a good line. And Auqib Nabi has that." (Agencies)