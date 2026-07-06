Nabin to address various functions including Mookerjee’s fortnight ‘Pakhwada’

BJP president reaching Jammu on 2-day visit today

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, Nitin Nabin will arrive here tomorrow morning on two days visit of Jammu. This is his maiden visit to J&K after taking over as BJP national president on January 26 this year.

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He will be given rousing reception by the enthusiastic party activists and leaders at various places right from Jammu Airport to M A Stadium.

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Party sources said the visit of BJP national president to City of Temples is in connection with holding of concluding function of fortnight long Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Pakhwada which started on his death anniversary on June 23 and will conclude on his birthday tomorrow.

The party is organising a grand function at Mishriwala in this connection which will be addressed by Nitin Nabin. He will also pay flower tribute to Dr Mookerjee on the occasion. Mookerjee was the founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) who attained martyrdom at Srinagar following his arrest at Lakhanpur after breaking the permit system and was taken to Srinagar jail in 1953.

He will be accompanied with BJP national general secretary and in charge J&K, Tarun Chugh and Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The BJP has held nationwide programmes during the fortnight right from Kolkatta to Srinagar and the national president will address the concluding function at Jammu to pay tribute to Dr Mookerjee and recall his sacrifices and party’s unflinching love and relations with J&K for whose total integration with Indian Union BJP has given many sacrifices, sources added.

During his hectic tour and tight schedule, the BJP national president, besides visiting Raghunath temple tomorrow evening to pay obeisance, will also visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra early Tuesday morning for Darshan.

BJP is hopeful that his visit will further strengthen the party in the UT and energise the activists and boost their morale.

Party sources said that after reaching Jammu, Nabin will straightway drove to Majestic Grand Mishriwala to address a public convention there in connection with concluding function of Mookerjee’s fortnight Pakhwada to renew the bonds of his party with J&K.

He will also hold meeting with BJP office bearers at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here at 3-30 on the same day and discuss the party's organisational matters as well as prevailing political situation in the Union Territory with them.

He will visit historic Raghunath temple in the evening to pay obeisance there. This will be followed by a Core Group meeting of party at Guest House, Canal Road at 7 pm in which feedback on organisational matters, functioning of the party and its other wings besides prevailing political situation will be sought from with Core Group members.

Next day on July 7, the BJP national president will visit Mata Vaishno Devi in the morning to pay obeisance there. On return, he will pay tribute to former All India Jana Sangh president and founder of Praja Parishad, Pt. Prem Nath Dogra at Dogra Chowk here.

This will be followed by a meeting with party MPs and MLAs at convention Centre here. In the afternoon, Nabin will also hold meeting with former elected representatives which will be followed by Yuva Samwad at the same venue prior to his departure to Union Capital in the evening.

Meanwhile, BJP held various meetings today at different places to review the arrangements for the tour of party’s national president.

BJP J&K president and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sat Sharma, chaired series of organizational meetings at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, convention centre, and Majestic Grand, to review preparations for the maiden Jammu visit of Nitin Nabin.

Describing the visit as a landmark occasion for the party, Sharma directed the entire organizational machinery to ensure that it emerges as a historic display of BJP's discipline, unity and grassroots strength.

He was accompanied by BJP general secretaries Sanjita Dogra and Baldev Singh Billawaria, senior leader Vibodh Gupta and others. He held separate meetings with the conveners of various arrangement committees, the BJP Minority Morcha and public deputations, while reviewing every programme scheduled during the national president's visit.

Chairing the meeting of arrangement committees, Sat Sharma conducted a detailed review of all logistical and organizational preparations, including venue management, reception, volunteer deployment, media coordination and public participation. He instructed every committee to work in complete coordination and ensure flawless execution of each programme.

In another meeting, Sharma interacted with BJP Minority Morcha leaders and other functionaries who pledged to make the visit a grand success.

"The visit of our national president will energize every activist and further strengthen the BJP's organizational foundation in Jammu & Kashmir,. Every worker must contribute to making this visit a memorable and historic event that reflects the BJP's unwavering commitment to nationalism, good governance and public service," Sharma said.