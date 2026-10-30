Nabin meets Sr leaders, Ministers

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday held meetings with party general secretaries and several Union ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju, to discuss the party's strategy to counter the opposition's sustained campaign over alleged irregularities in electoral processes.

The meeting, held at the BJP headquarters here, was attended by senior party leaders and Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

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Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also learnt to have been present in the meeting, besides BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani.

While there was no official word on what transpired in the meetings, sources said it discussed the opposition's sustained campaign against the SIR and the party's counter strategy.

The BJP has already launched a nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao (Save Democracy, End Anarchy)' campaign to counter the opposition's narrative.

According to sources, the meetings discussed at length BJP's strategy for running the campaign effectively, with active involvement of the party's state units, its leaders and workers.

Under the campaign, Union ministers will lead foot marches in various states on different dates, sources said.

"The party will also organise other programmes to expose the falsehood that the Congress and its allies are spreading about the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission," a source said.

The BJP will also effectively use social media and digital platforms and field influencers to counter the opposition's "lies" by presenting the facts before people, the source said.

Earlier in the day, Nabin chaired a separate meeting with party national general secretaries to discuss various organisational matters and upcoming programmes.

After the meeting, Nabin said in a post on X, "Today, at the BJP headquarters, I held a meeting with national general secretaries and had a detailed discussion on the upcoming action plan and various matters related to the organisation."

Sources said the national general secretaries' meeting, chaired by Nabin, also discussed the BJP's strategy for upcoming assembly polls in states and campaigning activities.

The BJP chief also participated in the national executive meeting of the party's youth wing, held separately at the party headquarters. Nabin had recently appointed senior BJYM functionaries and members of its national executive team.

The day-long meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) saw discussions on its youth outreach plan amid opposition's sustained campaigns against the Modi Government, sources said.

According to the BJYM, the meeting also discussed key organisational matters, upcoming activities and the role of youth in strengthening the nation.

"The meeting also discussed organisational activities and youth engagement," a BJYM functionary said.

The BJP's youth wing has recently launched a nationwide outreach programme under the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. According to BJYM, the month-long outreach programme aims to establish "meaningful dialogue" with youth on issues related to democracy and counter "misleading information". It also seeks to encourage "conscious and active participation" of youth in nation-building. (PTI)