Nabin chairs meeting of newly appointed in-charges of BJP state units

NEW DELHI, Sept 29: BJP national president Nitin Nabin chaired the first meeting of the newly appointed party in-charges and co-in-charges of the states and Union Territories at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

According to party sources, all the leaders who were recently appointed in-charges and co-in-charges of the party units in 28 states and eight UTs attended the meeting, which was co-presided over by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Those who attended the meeting included BJP vice-presidents Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

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BJP national general secretaries Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawde, Harish Dwivedi, Satish Poonia, Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chug were among others who attended the meeting.

BJP MPs from Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sherawat, were also present.

On September 23, Nabin appointed BJP in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight UTs, assigning Haryana and Chhattisgarh to Smriti Irani. Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand were assigned to party vice-president Ram Madhav.

Vinod Tawde was made the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, with Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pardeep Varma and Anand Ojha as co-in-charges.

Baijayant Jay Panda was appointed as the BJP in-charge for Maharashtra, while Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanawade and party MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat were made co-in-charges. Harish Dwivedi was appointed as in-charge of the party units in Bihar and Karnataka.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Arvind Menon were appointed co-in-charges for Uttarakhand. Tarun Chugh was made the in-charge for Gujarat. (PTI)