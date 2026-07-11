NABARD secures GI registration for 28 new products

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10 : NABARD today facilitated the Geographical Indication (GI) registration of 28 new products across the country.

To date, the institution has supported 176 products in securing GI registration.

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The latest additions span a diverse range of traditional handicrafts, handloom textiles, bamboo crafts, metalwork, pottery, paintings and musical instruments, further strengthening India's portfolio of region-specific products with legal protection and global market potential.

Among the newly registered products are Nalanda Bawanbuti Saree and Fabrics and Gaya Pattharkatti Stone Craft from Bihar; Kuchai Silk Saree and Fabrics from Jharkhand; Ba Shilp (Bamboo Craft) and Bihu Pepa from Assam; Himachal Wood Carving Craft and Khajuraho Metal Craft from Madhya Pradesh, along with several other traditional products from across the country.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Shaji Krishnan V, Chairman, NABARD said, "Geographical Indication registration is a powerful instrument for protecting traditional knowledge, promoting local entrepreneurship, and creating value for rural producers. NABARD remains committed to strengthening GI-based value chains through producer collectivisation, skill development, enterprise promotion, branding, market linkages and export facilitation, ensuring that India's unique heritage translates into lasting economic opportunities."

NABARD's GI-led interventions have helped connect more than 13,000 artisans and producers to higher-value domestic markets, strengthening rural livelihoods and enhancing the commercial potential of traditional products.

Through NABARD-supported GI value chains and associated enterprises, the initiative has generated more than 50,000 direct jobs.

A total of 14 Rural Enterprise Producer Organisations (REPOs) are engaged in the production and promotion of various GI products across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Gujarat.

NABARD also supported the establishment of a GI Store at Aihole, Karnataka, creating a dedicated platform to showcase and market GI-certified products.