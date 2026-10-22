Mysuru Dussehra concludes with grand 'Jamboo Savari'

MYSURU, Oct 21: The world-renowned Mysuru Dussehra celebrations ended in the palace city on Wednesday with a spectacular Vijayadashami procession, the grand finale of the 11-day festivities.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the Dussehra, or 'Sharan Navaratri', festivities were a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, reminiscent of royal pomp and glory.

Keralam and Telangana Chief Ministers V D Satheesan and A Revanth Reddy took part in the celebrations at the invitation of their Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar. Foreign dignitaries, among them ambassadors, consuls general and high commissioners of various countries, attended as well.

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At the palace, in keeping with tradition, erstwhile royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, in grand attire, took out the 'Vijaya Yatra' from Amba Vilas Palace to the Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple within the premises earlier in the day. He performed a special pooja to the 'Shami' tree there.

The procession began with Shivakumar, along with a host of ministers and dignitaries, offering pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi flag) at the Balarama gate of the imposing Amba Vilas Palace between 1.36 pm and 1.56 pm, during the auspicious 'Makara Lagna'. He then greeted the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Cultural troupes and tableaux from various districts, depicting regional culture and heritage, covered about five km before culminating at Bannimantapa.

Tableaux from government departments, schemes and programmes, and those carrying social messages were part of the procession.

Cultural teams and tableaux from neighbouring states, and tableaux representing the three wings of the Defence Forces showcasing their valour, service and spirit, made their debut at the Mysuru Dussehra this time.

A contingent of Kannada film actors and sports personalities, including renowned cricketer Anil Kumble, rode in an open bus as part of the procession. A large number of people lined up along the route hours before it started.

Shivakumar, along with the Keralam and Telangana CMs and other dignitaries, including Wadiyar, flagged off the 'Jamboo Savari' by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the howdah, during the auspicious 'Meena Lagna' between 4.10 pm and 4.35 pm.

Twenty-one shots were fired from cannons as the 54-year-old elephant Prashantha, carrying the idol in the howdah for the first time, arrived at the specially erected dais, flanked by 'Kumki' elephants Kaveri and Roopa. The dignitaries offered flowers to the goddess from the dais.

Thousands of people witnessed the 'Jamboo Savari', in which about a dozen caparisoned elephants marched, led by Prashantha. He carried the idol of Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, on the 750-kg 'Ambari' (howdah) covered with gold.

Dhananjaya was the reserve elephant for emergencies. Abhimanyu led the contingent as the 'Nishane' elephant, while Gopi played the 'Naupat' elephant. Ekalavya, Sugreeva, Lakshmi, Srikanta, Srirama and Mahendra were part of the supporting contingent.

The procession is held on Vijayadashami, signifying the victory of good over evil. In the days of yore, the king would sit in the howdah accompanied by his brother and nephew. Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar was the last ruling king of Mysuru to ride in it.

The tradition continues, but now the idol of Chamundeshwari is taken in procession instead of a king. The core of the howdah is said to be wood, covered with 80 kg of gold.

'Vajramushti Kalaga', a duel between 'Jetties' (wrestlers) armed with a 'Vajramushti' (knuckle-duster) that is usually part of the palace celebrations, did not take place this year, allegedly due to a lack of coordination on timing, sources said.

During the festival, the palace, major streets, circles and buildings of Mysuru were illuminated, a spectacle fondly known as 'Deepalankaara', and cultural programmes were held at various venues.

Events such as a food mela, flower show, farmers', women's, youth and children's Dussehra, and poetry recitals drew crowds, along with regular attractions like the air show, drone show and exhibition, turning the city into a carnival.

At the palace, the Navaratri celebrations included daily rituals, most notably the 'Khasagi durbar' (private durbar), in which Wadiyar ascended the golden throne amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

A torchlight parade was held at Bannimantapa grounds this evening, with Governor Sudha Yadav as the chief guest.

Shivakumar, his Cabinet colleagues, and the CMs of Keralam and Telangana attended the event. The governor had visited the Chamundeshwari temple earlier in the day.

Dussehra was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire, and the Wadiyars of Mysuru inherited the tradition. The festivities were first started in Mysuru by Wadiyar king Raja Wadiyar I in 1610.

The celebrations became a private affair of the royal family after the abolition of the privy purse in 1971 and the end of the privileges of the erstwhile rulers. However, a low-key Dussehra continued on the initiative of local people until the state government stepped in. Then Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs revived the celebrations in 1975, and they have continued since. (PTI)