BENGALURU, Oct 6: Myntra has announced its flagship Big Fashion Festival, which will go live on October 8, with early access beginning on October 7 for Myntra Insiders and VIP Ticket Holders.

The event will strengthen Myntra's role as a growth enabler for India's fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, creating scaled opportunities for emerging brands while bringing trend-first selection, compelling value and convenience to millions of customers across the country.

BFF is expected to see heightened demand from metros and non-metros, driven by enhanced offerings spanning premium and value selection, trend-based styles, and tech-led personalised shopping journeys, along with faster delivery via M-Now and M-Express.

Speaking about the Big Fashion Festival, Sharon Pais, Head of Myntra, said, "The Big Fashion Festival has become a defining moment in India's festive calendar, connecting our entire ecosystem - from empowering regional sellers and small businesses to bringing the best of global and Indian fashion and lifestyle brands to millions of homes.

"At Myntra, we are combining that festive spirit with cutting-edge technology, leveraging our AI tools and expanded delivery network to make fashion accessible, personalised, and seamless for over 80 million shoppers across the country."

Enabling emerging brands and labels

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Myntra's Seller Growth Connect initiatives have brought hundreds of D2C and emerging brands into its ecosystem, especially from Eastern India, enabling them with technology, business insights and platform capabilities to build for scale.

With access to Myntra's more than 80 million monthly active users, these brands can widen discovery and reach shoppers across markets during the festive season. 21,000 emerging brands and labels, including 13,000 making their BFF debut, will leverage the platform's technology, creator ecosystem and nationwide reach to connect with millions of customers across India.

This year's edition will feature 8 million+ styles, a 2X increase over the last edition, spanning international, domestic, emerging and D2C brands.

Key categories expected to see strong festive demand during BFF include men's and women's ethnic wear, men's casual wear, women's western wear, beauty and personal care, watches and wearables, jewellery and accessories, sports footwear, and home and living. Some of the popular brands include Vero Moda, MANGO, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Nike, adidas, US Polo Assn., Jack & Jones, ONLY, among others. Premium beauty brands include YSL, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Huda Beauty, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Olaplex, CeraVe, and Estee Lauder, among others.

New brands and trend-first styles for the festive season

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Myntra's wide reach and personalised shopping experience will enable seamless discovery of festive styles across brands, including 100+ new brands and collections that have been launched across fashion, beauty, sports, jewellery, watches, home and lifestyle this festive season.

This edition of BFF will see a host of new launches and an expansive selection of ethnic wear from popular brands like Masaba, Jompers, Sojanya, Diwas by Manyavar, KISAH, House of Pataudi, Libas, among others, offering customers fresh looks across festive occasions.

The newly launched celebrity-led collections and collaborations include Aurelia X Ananya Panday, KALKI X Janhvi Kapoor, Mia by Tanishq X Aneet Padda, KISNA Gold & Diamond X Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Levi's X Alia Bhatt, Ritu Kumar X Kareena Kapoor, ONLY X Smriti Mandanna and PALMONAS X Shraddha Kapoor.

To cater to the growing demand for global brands and trends, BFF will also showcase, for the first time, international celebrity collaborations, including Calvin Klein X Sadie Sink and AEO X Sydney Sweeney, alongside international brand launches like Sisley, Juicy Couture and Kylie Cosmetics.

BFF will also see some highly anticipated luxury additions, with some of the global names accessible to India via Darveys. Myntra Luxe assortment will include luxury eyewear additions from Gucci, YSL and Balenciaga, along with personal care launches from Paco Rabanne and Carolina Herrera. The festival will also feature new brand launches like Kurt Geiger and collection drops from brands like Behno New York, Davidoff, Ed Hardy, Roamer, Palm Angels, Ted Baker, among others.

Sportswear and footwear drops include Puma Nitro, Puma Suede XL, new collections from adidas Originals, Comet, Gully Labs' Pujo Collection and Lotto Stroma.

Key launches in the beauty and personal care space include Phitku, Niconi, Biodance and the K-beauty brands Hince, Abib and Apieu. Bringing together new-age D2C and emerging brands across fashion, beauty, jewellery and lifestyle, the festival will feature newly launched emerging brands like Sylvexia, KICA, Rasa Silver Jewels, Boveee, Kidello, among others and new collections from brands like Rare Rabbit, Snitch, The Souled Store, FableStreet, Typsy Beauty, Deconstruct, Wishcare, among others. FWD will bring trend-first styles at value to young fashion consumers during BFF, featuring new brand launches including Ovrwrk, Kinda Desi, Drip Chowk, Durati and Zyvra, among others.

Myntra will enhance festive shopping through speed and technology. M-Now will offer 1.5 lakh styles from 1,500 brands across 12 cities, with delivery starting in 30 minutes.

AI-powered capabilities across seller onboarding, catalogue creation, personalised search, MyFashionGPT, My Stylist and Size & Fit Intelligence will further enable seamless discovery and more informed shopping choices.

The event is expected to witness a higher demand compared to previous years. To meet this demand, the tech capabilities of the platform are geared to handle thousands of orders per minute at peak.

Creating high-engagement festive shopping moments

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Big Fashion Festival will feature dynamic shopping moments such as Prime Time Deals and Brand Mania, among others, that are designed to offer unparalleled value, helping shoppers refresh their wardrobes with the latest trends, making this edition of BFF one of the most rewarding shopping events of the year.

The VIP Ticket is expected to emerge as a key part of the BFF experience, with 1 military plus tickets sold during the last edition of BFF. The proposition will continue to offer customers 24-hour Early Access and access to some of the select drops and deals during the festival. Customers will also be able to access additional savings of up to 10 per cent through select bank and prepaid payment offers during the festival.

Supporting inclusion and workforce growth

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To manage increased demand, Myntra generated over 26,000 seasonal jobs across supply chain, delivery, and customer service. Diversity remains central to this scale-up, with women representing 30 per cent of the fulfilment centre workforce and 350-plus roles specifically assigned to differently-abled individuals. (PTI)