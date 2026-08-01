BANGKOK, Jul 31 : The head of Myanmar's military-backed government on Friday marked his government's first 100 days in office with a speech defending his record and outlining a five-year road map for his administration, which faces ongoing conflict and international criticism.

President Min Aung Hlaing, the former army chief who had originally seized power in 2021 from a civilian government, was sworn in as president in April following an election that critics said was designed to entrench the military's grip on power.

Addressing more than 900 lawmakers, officials and military representatives at Parliament in the capital, Naypyitaw, he said his government had laid "important foundations" since taking office by pursuing two priorities - restoring peace and stability and promoting national development.

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Min Aung Hlaing said he would spend two years accelerating efforts to build a modern and developed nation based on democracy and a federal system, followed by another three years carrying out build-up at full speed.

He also said special elections would be held in 2027 in constituencies across 102 townships that were unable to vote during the three-phase election held late last year because of armed conflict.

He said the government would continue implementing the military's conscription law while strengthening the armed forces and police as they fight pro democracy activists and ethnic minority rebels throughout much of the country. He noted that his administration had invited armed groups fighting the military to lay down their weapons and had held talks with 13 ethnic armed groups.

At the same time, Min Aung Hlaing criticised a five-point consensus reached by Southeast Asian leaders in 2021 to end Myanmar's civil strife, saying it had been issued without the agreement of all member states and that the regional bloc had discriminated against Myanmar. ASEAN had asked Myanmar to immediate end the violence, and dialogue among contending parties to be brokered through an ASEAN special envoy.

He also outlined energy and major infrastructure development plans, saying the government would proceed with 10 power generation projects, including the controversial Myitsone hydropower project, while continuing efforts to build a nuclear power plant. The hydropower project was suspended more than a decade ago after protests over its possible impact on the environment.

Myanmar authorities were also working to combat money laundering, drug trafficking and online scam centres, he said, adding that more than 72,000 foreigners linked to scam operations had been repatriated to 58 countries.

Min Aung Hlaing acknowledged that the departure of large numbers of young Myanmar people was hurting economic development, but did not acknowledge the role of the military's conscription law, which has been widely cited as one of the key factors behind the outflow of young people.

Nan Lin, a spokesperson of the General Strike Coordination Body, a leading nonviolent activists group, said the speech showed the military's intention to maintain its grip on power, adding that the country would face worsening hardship under what he described as the junta's failed policies.

"No meaningful change can be expected from the junta" Nan Lin said. "They will use the conscription law to control young people through fear, and the situation could worsen as they continue to sacrifice young people in order to hold on to power." (AP)