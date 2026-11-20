BANGKOK, Nov 20: Myanmar's Government on Friday dismissed a landmark judgement by the United Nations' top court finding the country guilty of genocide against its Rohingya minority as "unfair."

Khine Khine Soe, spokeswoman for President Min Aung Hlaing, noted the International Court of Justice decision handed down Thursday had been a nine to six vote by judges to find that Myanmar committed genocide against the Muslim minority Rohingya in a brutal 2017 military operation.

"Not all 15 judges agreed with the decision, it was not a unanimous ruling," she told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw. "I would say that it was unfair." (AP)