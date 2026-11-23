Dr Rekha Jad

rekhajad1969@gmail.com

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If I were to recreate Kalidasa’s Meghdoot, I would reimagine it as a message to my beloved somewhere up above, beyond the clouds ,I would ask these fleeting, nebulous shapeshifters of water vapour, suspended between the terrestrial and the celestial, to become my messengers of love.

I would ask the drifting clouds to pass over the significant landmarks of Jammu, each carrying a milestone of our life together. The medical college where our paths first crossed; the old house and lanes of Baghwati nagar where we spent the early years of our married life; and then the dream house that sheltered so many of our happy moments. I would want the clouds to linger over each of these places, gathering our memories like precious souvenirs before moving on.

Scudding ahead, they must visit the sleepy, quaint town of Chenani in Udhampur district, where we spent some of the most memorable years of our lives. Let them descend upon its gentle hills, brush past its lovely people and float across the beautiful landscapes and valleys we explored together.

From Chenani, let the clouds drift further towards Kishtwar, cradled in the lap of the mighty mountains, where the Chenab winds its way through deep gorges and verdant valleys. Let them hover over its rugged beauty, wander through landscapes that hold their own little fragments of our togetherness. But let them not forget the people who made this place so special to us—the amiable, lovable and kind-hearted people of Kishtwar, with whom we forged friendships and enduring bonds. Let them revisit the homes we entered, the lives we touched and the people we cared for and healed. In tending to their ailments and easing their suffering, we found not merely patients but friends, affection and a warmth that made an unfamiliar place feel like home. Let the clouds gather their smiles, their kindness and the memories of those beautiful human connections. Let them carry the whispers of the Chenab, the stillness of the mountains and the fragrance of the forests, along with the affection of the people who became an inseparable part of our journey. For every place we visited together has a story to tell, and every landscape has preserved something of us that even the passage of time cannot erase.

And then, they must pause at our favourite haunt, the misty ,foggy Patnitop, and stay awhile. Let them whisper a hello to the towering pines, the emerald meadows, the wandering ponies, the wildflowers, the dense forests and the distant, snow-clad peaks and the Deodar chalets.. Let them breathe in the mountain air, still redolent with the fragrance of our love. Let them linger there, unhurried, soaking in the beauty that once held us spellbound, before carrying the essence of these memories to the one who waits beyond the clouds.

But as they drift over the bustling town of Udhampur, they will hear a sigh, perhaps even a muffled sob. For this was the place where our dreams first began to crumble, where life took a turn neither of us had anticipated. Let the clouds carry that unspoken anguish, too, for love is not merely a recollection of happy beginnings; it is also the ache of unfinished dreams and journeys interrupted.

And as the dark, smog-laden clouds gather over the skies of Delhi, let them pause awhile over this sprawling, restless metropolis. Let them soak in its cacophony and commotion, the incessant honking of vehicles, the ceaseless rumble of the Metro, the hurried footsteps of office-goers and the endless stream of humanity negotiating its daily commute. And somewhere amidst this urban chaos is my own little world, carrying on with its everyday rituals, yet holding within it an irreplaceable absence.

And then, laden with the fragrance of all these places and the myriad emotions of countless lives, let the clouds rise higher and higher, crossing the invisible threshold between earth and heaven until they reach my beloved. Let them touch him gently and whisper into his ears that, despite its brevity, the time we spent together remains the most beautiful chapter of my life. Tell him that the years may have passed, but the love has neither diminished nor dissolved. That some bonds are too profound to be severed by death, and some memories too sacred to be surrendered to time.

And when their celestial errand is done, let the clouds return to earth as limpid droplets of rain.

I shall wait for them.

I shall hold out my palms to catch the very first drops, cup them tenderly and feel, in their cool translucence, the warmth of my beloved.

Perhaps, for a fleeting moment, the distance between heaven and earth will cease to exist.

And perhaps, in that first raindrop resting in my palm, I will find him again.