My job is to play in certain manner and I will try doing that: Rohit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief architect of India’s first Test win over South Africa, opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that his endeavour would be to play “in a certain manner that his team expects him to”.

Playing his maiden Test as an opener, the 32-year-old scored 176 in his first Test innings and then followed it up with a quickfire 127 to set up India’s 203-run win over South Africa in the opening Test.

“My job here is to play in a certain manner, that’s what they expect me. And I’m going to try to do that,” the stylish Mumbaikar said after receiving his man-of-the-match award.

Rohit, who is India’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket, said opening the innings in the longer format didn’t come as a surprise as he had already been told a few years back that such an opportunity may come his way.

“”Couple of years ago it was communicated to me that I might open someday. Even in nets, I used to practice with the new ball. I wouldn’t say it was a surprise,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me at the top. Thankful for the chance, considering I’ve never done that before,” he said.

Mixing caution with aggression was his mantra for success as he also h