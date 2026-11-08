My Front-Row Seat to the Making of Modern Jammu

Poetry, Politics, and a Student Protest

Prof. Suresh Chander

suresh.chander@gmail.com

In the shadow of the Mubarak Mandi Secretariat, the winter air of 1950s Jammu carried a distinct, electric energy. The political landscape was settling into an uneasy calm following the arrest of Sheikh Abdullah, but beneath the surface, a spectacular cultural, intellectual, and political renaissance was quietly unfolding. Jammu was not just a provincial town; it was a fierce, sophisticated crucible where some of India's greatest artistic minds, journalism titans, and legal giants were taking their very first steps.

Advertisement

To walk the streets back then was to witness history in the making. In the evenings, near Mubarak Mandi, the strains of classical music regularly echoed through the air. Here, Pandit Uma Dutt Sharma-a schoolteacher by day-generously dedicated his after-school hours to giving free music lessons to the local youth. Sitting beside him was his son, a young man named Shivkumar Sharma. Decades before he would immortalise the Santoor globally, the future maestro was known to locals as a powerhouse Tabla player, anchoring the rhythm of Jammu's classical circle.

This artistic vibrancy was deeply intertwined with a brewing political idealism. Seeking to establish a pro-India, secular, and progressive democratic opposition that could bridge the gap between New Delhi and the state, Jammu's finest youth rallied together. The state unit of the Praja Socialist Party (PSP) was established in a historic move. A young, visionary Om Saraf-the eldest son of the "Father of J&K Journalism," Lala Mulk Raj Saraf-spearheaded the movement as its President. Working tightly alongside him as Joint Secretary was a fiery student leader and future journalism titan, Ved Bhasin, with the brilliant political commentator Balraj Puri cementing the core. The national weight of this movement was realized when Asoka Mehta, then the Joint Secretary of the All-India PSP, travelled down to personally inaugurate the foundation session.

Simultaneously, the colleges of Jammu were buzzing with fierce geopolitical awareness. As the United Nations debated the status of Kashmir, the local student leadership rose to the occasion. Led by a sharp, commanding student President named Adarsh Sein Anand-who would later rise to become the 29th Chief Justice of India-and myself serving as the Secretary, we mobilized the student body. In a defining act of youth defiance, we led a massive student march straight to the gates of the UNMOG (United Nations Military Observer Group) office in Jammu to protest the UN resolution on Kashmir, cementing our voice in the geopolitical destiny of our homeland.

The heart of this intellectual elite beat loudest at Gulab Bhawan. The grand venue played host to legendary Mushairas that drew towering progressive pillars like Ali Sardar Jafri from Bombay and Delhi. The relationship between the stage and the seats was intensely alive. The Jammu audience was famously uncompromising; they were not casual listeners looking for easy entertainment, but deep connoisseurs of high art.

When a visiting classical vocalist once condescendingly announced he would sing something "light" because the crowd wouldn't understand the complexities of a Raag, the proud audience revolted, demanding the full depth of his craft-resulting in a spellbinding, marathon session. Conversely, when the fiery Ali Sardar Jafri felt the room wasn't showing enough outward passion, he openly chided them: "Dad deni to aati nahi, kalam sunne aa gaye!" Yet, behind closed doors, private intellectual audiences thrived, with future Chief Minister G.M. Sadiq and his progressive circle hosting intimate gatherings with these visiting poets to debate a rapidly changing world.

In this vibrant, Urdu-dominated landscape, a young Ved Rahi was just beginning his creative journey. Entirely immersed in Urdu's rhythms before he ever picked up Hindi, Rahi would stand before the Gulab Bhawan crowds reciting his early Ghazals and Qitas-his verse flowing seamlessly from line to line, capturing the soft, visual imagery of a moon scattering its rays.

Films directed: Veer Savarkar (2001), Prem Parbat (1975), Darar, Kali Ghata (1980), Nadaniyan.

He was best known for directing Doordarshan's popular television serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam.

Ved Rahi, passed away on 1 November 2026 at Pune.

Documenting this golden age was our budding generation of local journalists. Working alongside Lala Mulk Raj Saraf at his historic press, scanning raw press notes and media dispatches to build our columns. Curation required such sharp editorial judgment that prestigious national outlets like the Birla Group's Dainik Hindustan relied entirely on Jammu's youth to run their weekly dispatches, paying me a hard-earned five rupees-split right down the middle with Saraf Sahib-for a frontline view of history.

The giants of that era have since passed into legend, but the essence of 1950s Jammu lives on: a city of selfless teachers, fiercely intelligent listeners, and young dreamers whose early notes, columns, legal strides, and political marches would eventually reshape the cultural and democratic fabric of modern India.

(The author is former Head of Computer Engineering Department in G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology)