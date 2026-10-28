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Home / Videos / My Family Has Been With NC Since 1931; This Injustice Is Intolerable: Larmi on Cabinet Exclusion

My Family Has Been With NC Since 1931; This Injustice Is Intolerable: Larmi on Cabinet Exclusion

National Conference (NC) MLA Majid Larmi  expressed strong displeasure over his exclusion from the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, saying his family had been associated with the party since 1931. Addressing supporters who gathered in Kulgam following his exclusion from...

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Daily Excelsior
05:32 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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National Conference (NC) MLA Majid Larmi  expressed strong displeasure over his exclusion from the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, saying his family had been associated with the party since 1931. Addressing supporters who gathered in Kulgam following his exclusion from the Cabinet, Larmi said both he and his workers were hurt by the decision. “What happened to me and my workers is intolerable,” he said, adding that he would seek an explanation from the party leadership over what he described as an injustice. Larmi said he would now adopt a more aggressive approach in raising issues concerning the people, signalling his intention to continue pressing for public concerns.

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