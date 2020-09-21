My dream to make J&K an oasis of talent: LG

JAMMU: Only education can lead to a brighter future for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday, asserting that it is his dream to make the union territory an “oasis of talent”.

Inaugurating a conference on the implementation of NEP-2020, he said Jammu and Kashmir is gifted with not only scenic beauty but also brilliant minds.

“I have a strong conviction that the New Education Policy will have far reaching effects in the union territory,” he said at the Jammu University. (AGENCIES)