"My Best Wishes To All Devotees": Union Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Commencement Of Amarnath Yatra 2026

New Delhi, Jul 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended his greetings to devotees on the commencement of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, saying the pilgrimage reflects unwavering devotion to Sanatan culture, patience, restraint and an indomitable spirit.

In a post on X, Shah wished pilgrims undertaking the annual yatra a safe and fulfilling journey.

"The Amarnath Ji Yatra is a sacred symbol of unwavering devotion to Sanatan culture, steadfast patience, restraint, and an indomitable spirit that never accepts defeat. Today marks the auspicious commencement of this holy journey. My best wishes to all devotees heading for the darshan and worship of Baba Barfani," Shah posted.

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Highlighting the Centre's arrangements for the pilgrimage, the Union Home Minister said the government has put in place extensive security and facilities for devotees.

"The Modi government has made robust arrangements along the entire route, including a multi-layer security grid, QR code-based registration, and strengthened facilities for devotees' accommodation, healthcare services, and disaster management, ensuring that every pilgrim's journey remains safe, smooth, and joyful," he said.

This comes after the formal commencement of the 57-day annual Amarnath Yatra earlier in the day, when the first batches of devotees departed from the twin base camps of Baltal in Ganderbal district and Nunwan in Pahalgam towards the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Authorities have put in place elaborate security and logistical arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army have been deployed along the yatra routes, while surveillance systems and RFID tracking are being used for crowd management and security.

The 57-day pilgrimage, which officially commenced today, is heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (AGENCIES)