MVD issues final warning to Rapido over unauthorized 2-wheeler ops

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Jammu & Kashmir Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has issued a final show-cause notice to ride-hailing firm M/s Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) for failing to offboard two-wheelers from its digital platform. The regulatory action threatened to cancel the company’s aggregator license ab initio if full compliance is not achieved within seven days.

According to official documents issued by Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Rapido was granted Aggregator License Number 13 on July 15, 2026. However, the authorization explicitly restricted operations to auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, motor cabs, and buses, strictly excluding two-wheelers. This mandate was further reinforced through a department circular issued on July 17, 2026, directing all license holders to prevent two-wheeler onboardings.

Advertisement

Despite these clear conditions, UT authorities received credible intelligence indicating that Rapido continued to onboard and facilitate bike-taxi services across the Union Territory in violation of the J&K Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2023.

The Transport Commissioner’s office had previously issued a initial show-cause notice to the aggregator on August 19, 2026. Although Rapido submitted a formal response, competent authorities rejected the explanation as devoid of merit and inconsistent with statutory regulations. A second notice issued on September 24, 2026, was similarly ignored, prompting the current final ultimatum dated October 9, 2026.

Alongside the notice, Joint Transport Commissioner Rizwan Asgar directed the Inspector General of Police (Traffic), J&K, to actively prevent any Rapido two-wheelers from plying on roads across the region. Copies of the directive have also been submitted to the Secretary of the Transport Department and the office of the Transport Minister for immediate oversight.

Rapido has now been given a strict seven-day timeline to conform to the offboarding guidelines. Failure to comply will lead to immediate legal consequences, including the outright revocation of the company’s operating license without further communication.