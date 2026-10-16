Mutual fund houses temporarily suspend  fresh subscriptions in gold FoFs

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: More than a dozen mutual fund houses, including SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund, have temporarily suspended fresh subscriptions in their gold fund of funds (FoFs) starting this Friday.

The suspension will remain in force until further notice, according to the notices issued by the respective fund houses. Gold FoFs invest money into Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) rather than buying physical gold.

The restrictions cover fresh lump-sum investments, switch-in transactions and new registrations for systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs), among other inflows, in the affected schemes.

Some fund houses have also extended the restrictions to gold-silver FoFs. The move comes ahead of the festive season, when gold demand typically picks up as consumers buy the yellow metal on Dhanteras and Diwali, which are considered auspicious occasions for gold purchases.

More fund houses are expected to suspend fresh subscriptions in gold F0Fs as market participants said the restrictions were imposed following directions from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

However, the notices issued by the mutual fund houses did not specify the reasons for the move.

Investors can continue to redeem their existing investments, while instalments under already registered SIPs and other eligible systematic investment plans will continue to be processed, according to the notices.

Among the fund houses that have announced the suspension are SBI Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Zerodha Mutual Fund, Groww Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Quantum Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.

In a notice to investors, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said it has "decided to temporarily suspend the acceptance of fresh/additional lump-sum investments, switch-in transactions, new SIP/STP(inflows) registrations (including step-up in existing SIP) under Kotak Gold Fund & Kotak Gold Silver Passive FOF with effect from October 16".

Also, Axis Mutual Fund announced a temporary suspension of specified transactions in Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF from the cut-off time of 3 pm on October 16.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted net inflows of Rs 4,450 crore in September, compared to Rs 2,597 crore in the preceding month, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

"This is not speculative accumulation; it is defensive capital fleeing equity drawdowns and debt uncertainty," Nitin Agrawal, CEO, Mutual Funds, InCred Money, had said on the inflow. (PTI)