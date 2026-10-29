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Home / Videos / Muslim-Majority Azerbaijan’s Fire Temple Where “Shri Ganeshaya Namah” Is Written Know Its History

Muslim-Majority Azerbaijan’s Fire Temple Where “Shri Ganeshaya Namah” Is Written Know Its History

      Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Ateshgah Fire Temple in Baku, Azerbaijan, and shared pictures of his visit on X. The visit sparked curiosity about how a Hindu temple came to exist in a...

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Daily Excelsior
09:30 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Ateshgah Fire Temple in Baku, Azerbaijan, and shared pictures of his visit on X. The visit sparked curiosity about how a Hindu temple came to exist in a Muslim-majority country that was once part of the Soviet Union. Let’s explore its history.

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