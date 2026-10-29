Muslim-Majority Azerbaijan’s Fire Temple Where “Shri Ganeshaya Namah” Is Written Know Its History
Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Ateshgah Fire Temple in Baku, Azerbaijan, and shared pictures of his visit on X. The visit sparked curiosity about how a Hindu temple came to exist in a...
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Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Ateshgah Fire Temple in Baku, Azerbaijan, and shared pictures of his visit on X. The visit sparked curiosity about how a Hindu temple came to exist in a Muslim-majority country that was once part of the Soviet Union. Let’s explore its history.