MOSCOW, Oct 5: SpaceXAI, an AI company and subsidiary of SpaceX, will be renamed to SpaceXSI after US President Donald Trump's decree on "super intelligence," SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Sunday.

In late September, Trump signed a decree renaming artificial intelligence to super intelligence and directing executive branch departments and agencies to use the new term.

"Yes, we will make that change," Musk said in response to X post asking about the renaming.

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The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the White House was assembling a working group tasked with preparing a report within 120 days on the risks and opportunities of AI, as well as defining the US government's responsibilities in this area. The group, headed by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, aims to ensure US leadership in AI development, the report said. (UNI()