Music video ‘Inaam’ premieres at Abhinav Theatre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The song "Inaam" was premiered here today at Writers Club, Abhinav Theatre in Jammu.

The video was released by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ansuya Jamwal, who attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Advertisement

Former Minister Priya Sethi, Member Waqf Board Sohail Kazmi, Social Activist and Chairman of Samvedna Society Keshav Chopra, Deputy Director ULB Anissa Nabi, Shadab Khan as guest of honour, and celebrity guests Tariq Khan and Urvashi Choudhary were also present.

Presented by Cloud84 Studio and Mohit JK Production, "Inaam" features Shivani Koul and Ajmi Choudry in lead roles.

The film has been Directed by Mohit Sharma (Uri), a filmmaker from Jammu & Kashmir known for his work on Raavi De Kande, Sila, Love in Vietnam and Shakkar Masala, "Inaam" adds another milestone to his directorial journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansuya Jamwal congratulated the entire team and said that Jammu & Kashmir has no shortage of talent.

She appreciated the quality of the song and expressed hope that such creative projects would provide a platform for young artists to showcase their abilities.

Former Minister Priya Sethi congratulated the artists and production team and extended her best wishes for the success of the song. She appreciated the efforts made in producing a meaningful musical project.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Kusum Tickoo, while Mohit Sharma (Uri) presented the vote of thanks.