Music Director Jaan Nissar Lone meets Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Jaan Nissar Lone, founder of AR Music Studio Mumbai, Music Director and Producer today met the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor and Nissar discussed about the promotion of talent of J&K in the music industry.

J&K has a vast pool of talent. The Youth of J&K are second to none. All they need are the opportunities to showcase their capabilities and the UT Government is taking several measures to provide handholding and paving a platform for them for the promotion and display of their talent at national and international level, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured all support to the Music director for bringing out young talent in the field of music.