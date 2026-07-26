 Mushroom Poisoning and prevention

Prof. Yash Pal Sharma

Few days ago, on July 10, 2026, a heartbreaking case of suspected mushroom poisoning emerged from Jammu and Kashmir wherein seven members of a family, including six children and a woman in Gadyog village in Kotranka of Rajouri district got hospitalized after developing severe gastroenteritis and diarrhoea after allegedly consuming a poisonous wild mushroom. Earlier, on August 6, 2024, thirteen people fell critically ill after consuming a wild mushroom locally known as 'Jangal Hedar.' What began as a shared village meal quickly turned into a medical emergency, with frightened families rushing their loved ones to hospital. A year later, on August 3, 2025, tragedy struck the village of Bhulari in the Bani area, as reported in your newspaper, the Daily Excelsior, where two young lives lost to what looked, until the last bite, like an ordinary wild mushroom. Every foraging season, the same tragedy repeats itself somewhere in the world: someone picks a wild mushroom that looks perfectly edible and pays for the mistake with their life. How many more such tragedies occur unnoticed in remote hamlets remains anyone's guess.

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Mushroom poisoning, or mycetism, is nothing new. Ancient Indian texts like the Rigveda (c. 3500 BC) and Atharvaveda (c. 1500 BC) already warned of it. What has changed is little else: poisonous mushrooms still kill through the same mechanisms today: protoplasmic poisons, hepatotoxins, neurotoxins, and gastrointestinal irritants that attack the body from the inside out. The most dangerous species such as death cap (Amanita phalloides), destroying angel (Amanita virosa), and certain deadly webcaps (Cortinarius rubellus), etc. are especially cruel because they don't announce themselves. Symptoms can take up to two days to appear. By the time they do, the liver and kidneys are often already failing beyond repair. Other species work differently but just as lethally: Russula subnigricans triggers convulsions and muscle breakdown that can stop the heart within hours. In India, many other forest species such as Agaricus xanthodermus, Chlorophyllum molybdites, Gyromitra infula, Inocybe geophylla. etc., contain toxic compounds and are poisonous for human consumption. Globally, 20-30% of accidental poisoning cases end in death and young teens face the highest risk. Experts say the real culprits are rarely the mushrooms themselves, but human error: lack of experience, overconfidence, trusting an untrained forager's word or content creator, or picking a look-alike of edible mushroom in unfamiliar territory.

Mushroom poisoning has claimed lives throughout history. Historical accounts attribute deaths from poisonous mushrooms to figures such as the Greek poet Euripides' family, Roman Emperor Claudius, Pope Clement VII, Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI, and Russia's Tsaritsa Natalia Naryshkina, although some of these accounts remain disputed. Better-documented incidents include the death of composer Johann Schobert and seven others in Paris after consuming misidentified wild mushrooms, and the parents of physicist Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit, who died in 1701 after accidentally eating a toxic species. Nor is mushroom poisoning merely a historical concern. In 2011, two people died and eleven fell ill in Lakhimpur, Assam, after consuming poisonous wild mushrooms during a religious observance. In 2012, four residents of a Northern California nursing home died after toxic mushrooms were mistaken for an edible look-alike in soup. Between 2009 and 2010, California alone recorded about 1,700 mushroom poisoning cases and two deaths, underscoring that mushroom poisoning remains a persistent global public health risk.

Several myths and misidentification can be fatal. Popular folk heuristics for distinguishing edible from poisonous mushrooms are widely circulated but scientifically unreliable. Contrary to common belief, a mushroom's safety cannot be inferred from whether it is eaten by mice or squirrels, whether it changes or fails to change colour when bruised or cut, garlic turning colour, cooking in vinegar, whether it discolours a silver coin, or whether it possesses a swollen base. Simple guess based on colour, smell, or where it grew doesn’t work. None of these folk tests provide any valid indication of toxicity. Raw mushrooms and mycelium should also never be consumed, as their cell walls, composed largely of chitin, render them largely indigestible.

The risk of misidentification is well illustrated by two mushrooms commonly found in Jammu and Kashmir and many other parts of the world; Chlorophyllum molybdites (false parasol) and Macrolepiota procera (parasol mushroom). Although they appear remarkably similar, their consequences are vastly different. Macrolepiota procera is a prized edible species, whereas Chlorophyllum molybdites is highly poisonous and a frequent cause of mushroom poisoning worldwide. One of the most reliable features distinguishing them is the colour of their spore print: green in Chlorophyllum molybdites and white in Macrolepiota procera. This subtle but critical difference underscores why mushroom identification should be left to trained experts rather than based solely on appearance. Therefore, knowing how to recognize poisonous mushrooms is essential to avoid potentially fatal mistakes. When foraging, collect only those mushrooms that you can identify with complete confidence. If there is any doubt, seek confirmation from an experienced mycologist or a knowledgeable local expert before consumption. Learn mushroom identification from qualified experts, standard field guides, and reliable scientific resources. Avoid relying solely on mobile mushroom identification apps, social media reels, untrained content creators, bloggers, or unverified online videos, as these sources can be inaccurate and may lead to dangerous misidentifications. Even a single mistake can have serious or fatal consequences.

Some important steps in case of accidental consumption of a toxic mushroom

i) Don't wait for symptoms and act immediately and consult the medical facility, even if you feel fine. Symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, blurred vision, excessive sweating or salivating, cramps or convulsions, liver or kidney failure and sometimes cardiac failure can take hours or even days to show up. ii) Call emergency services and provide them details of the location of mushroom its appearance and how it was cooked.

iii) Save the leftovers such as uncooked mushrooms, scraps, cleaning waste. This helps doctors identify exactly what you ate.

iv) Avoid inducing vomiting unless specifically advised by a medical professional, and do not attempt to "neutralize" the poison with milk, alcohol, herbal preparations, or other traditional remedies.

An appeal for scientific responsibility

No wild mushroom is worth risking a life. The only reliable safeguard remains proper taxonomic identification, encapsulated in the caution: WHEN IN DOUBT, THROW IT OUT. Therefore, my humble appeal to the public is to act responsibly while sharing information about wild mushrooms. Very importantly, please do not post or circulate unreliable, unverified, or unscientific content on any platform, whether social media, messaging apps, blogs, videos, or other forms of digital and print media. Misleading advice, incorrect mushroom identification, or anecdotal claims can have life-threatening consequences when people rely on them for foraging and consumption. Let us promote scientific awareness, encourage safe foraging practices, and cultivate a culture of verifying facts before sharing them. By exercising caution and responsibility, each of us can contribute to a safer, healthier, and better-informed society.

Prof. Yash Pal Sharma

Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences &

Rector, Udhampur Campus

University of Jammu