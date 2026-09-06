Museums Keeping the memory of a people alive

A museum is far more than a building housing antiquities and artefacts. It is a society's collective memory-a space where history is preserved, cultures are documented and the stories of generations are kept alive for those who come after. In a region as historically and culturally diverse as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, museums acquire an even greater significance. From the ancient traditions of Jammu and Kashmir to the rich Buddhist heritage of Ladakh, the region has witnessed the rise and fall of kingdoms, the movement of peoples, the evolution of faiths and the flowering of art, crafts and literature. Its museums hold fragments of this remarkable journey: sculptures, manuscripts, coins, paintings, archaeological finds, weapons, textiles and objects of everyday life. Each artefact has a story to tell, connecting the present with a past that might otherwise gradually fade from public memory. Yet, the very institutions entrusted with safeguarding this heritage deserve closer attention. What condition are our museums in? Are their collections adequately conserved, documented and displayed? Do they attract younger generations? Are modern technologies being used to make museum experiences more engaging and accessible? And, perhaps most importantly, do our museums function as vibrant centres of learning and cultural engagement, or remain largely under-visited repositories of history?

These questions assume particular importance at a time when rapid urbanisation, changing lifestyles and the growing influence of digital culture are reshaping our relationship with the past. Preserving heritage, therefore, cannot mean merely locking precious objects behind glass. It must also involve interpretation, research, education, conservation and creating a meaningful dialogue between heritage and the contemporary generation. This special supplement of The Daily Excelsior attempts to take a closer look at the state of museums across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Through contributions from writers, researchers and observers, it explores their collections, historical importance, challenges and possibilities.

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Reimagining the Cultural Landscape of the Jammu Region

Prof (Dr) Richa Kamboj

richakamboj71@gmail.com

The discourse on Jammu and Kashmir has, for decades, been overwhelmingly centred on the Kashmir Valley. Whether in tourism campaigns, academic writing, or public imagination, the Valley has occupied a dominant place, often leaving the Jammu region on the margins. This imbalance has inadvertently obscured the remarkable cultural, historical and archaeological wealth of Jammu. While Kashmir has evolved into an internationally recognised cultural and tourist destination, Jammu has largely remained identified with pilgrimage tourism, particularly the shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Such a narrow perception fails to capture the extraordinary diversity that defines the region.

Jammu is not merely a geographical entity; it is a civilisational landscape where mountains, plains, forests and river valleys have shaped diverse communities over centuries. The region's ecological diversity is reflected in its equally rich cultural traditions, languages, architecture, folklore, performing arts, crafts, religious practices and indigenous knowledge systems. Dogri, Pahari, Gojri, Bhaderwahi, Padri, Sarazi, Kishtwari and several other linguistic traditions coexist within a relatively compact geographical area, making Jammu one of the most culturally heterogeneous regions of the western Himalayas.

This diversity offers immense possibilities for heritage conservation, museum development and sustainable tourism. Yet much of Jammu's tangible and intangible heritage remains inadequately documented, poorly interpreted and insufficiently represented in museums or tourism narratives. The need of the hour is not only to conserve monuments and artefacts but also to document living traditions, oral histories, languages and community knowledge before they are irretrievably lost. Museums, when conceived as dynamic cultural institutions rather than static repositories, can play a transformative role in this process. They have the potential to preserve memory, promote research, strengthen regional identity and become catalysts for sustainable cultural tourism.

Jammu: A Region of Extraordinary Cultural Diversity

Unlike many regions whose cultural identity is relatively homogeneous, Jammu represents a remarkable confluence of civilizations. Stretching from the plains adjoining Punjab to the high Himalayan ranges bordering Ladakh and Kashmir, the region encompasses varied ecological zones that have nurtured distinct cultural traditions.

Its heritage is reflected in monumental architecture, vernacular settlements, temples, mosques, forts, palaces, baolis, sacred groves, pilgrimage routes, oral traditions, music, dance, ritual practices, handicrafts, miniature paintings and pastoral lifestyles. Every district possesses its own historical trajectory and cultural personality.

The richness of Jammu lies not only in its celebrated monuments but also in its numerous cultural pockets-regions where traditional ways of life continue to survive despite modernization, migration and changing socio-economic conditions. These pockets preserve cultural practices that have evolved over centuries and continue to define local identities.

The Cultural Pockets of Jammu

Rajouri: The Cultural Gateway of the Pir Panjal

Rajouri occupies a historically significant position on the ancient routes connecting Kashmir with the plains of northern India. The district reflects a unique synthesis of Dogra, Pahari, Gujjar and Bakerwal traditions.

Its heritage survives through Pahari folk music, pastoral traditions, Sufi shrines, oral narratives and vernacular architecture. Historic structures such as Rajouri Fort, Mughal sarais and old temples illustrate its importance as a centre of trade and political interaction. Numerous archaeological remains scattered across the district remain insufficiently explored, presenting considerable scope for future archaeological research.

Poonch: A Frontier of Shared Civilisations

Poonch has historically functioned as a cultural bridge between the western Himalayas and the plains. Its magnificent Poonch Fort, Mughal gardens, temples, shrines and traditional settlements testify to centuries of political and cultural exchange.

The district preserves rich traditions of Pahari music, folklore, martial heritage and Sufi culture. Archaeological surveys have identified numerous historical remains, while abandoned settlements and old caravan routes continue to narrate stories of trans-Himalayan interaction.

Doda and Bhaderwah: The Living Heritage of the Chenab Valley

The Chenab Valley remains one of the least explored cultural landscapes in northern India. Doda and Bhaderwah preserve distinctive linguistic traditions including Sarazi, Bhaderwahi and Padri. The region is characterised by ancient temples, sacred landscapes, traditional wooden architecture, local festivals such as Mela Patt, folk theatre and oral literature. Many archaeological sites remain undocumented, while local traditions continue to preserve memories associated with historical settlements and sacred spaces.

Bhaderwah, often described as "Mini Kashmir" for its natural beauty, is equally significant for its cultural continuity. Its traditional houses, sacred groves, local deities and ritual practices together constitute a living museum of Himalayan heritage.

Kishtwar: Heritage of the High Himalayas

Kishtwar combines extraordinary ecological diversity with remarkable cultural richness. Ancient pilgrimage routes, temples, shrines, pastoral traditions and saffron cultivation together define its cultural landscape.

The district reflects centuries of interaction among Hindu, Muslim and Buddhist traditions. Remote valleys preserve vernacular architecture, indigenous agricultural practices and oral traditions that remain largely undocumented. Archaeological exploration in these areas has the potential to reveal significant evidence relating to medieval trade routes connecting Kashmir, Zanskar and the Chenab Valley.

Kathua and Basohli: Cradle of Artistic Excellence

Kathua occupies a distinguished place in the cultural history of Jammu. The historic principality of Basohli produced one of India's earliest and finest schools of miniature painting, renowned throughout the world for its bold colours, expressive faces and innovative artistic style.

The district also contains ancient temples, forts, inscriptions and archaeological remains that reflect its political significance. Together, these resources present immense opportunities for developing art-based heritage tourism.

Jammu, Akhnoor, Udhampur and Reasi: The Historical Core

The central districts of Jammu preserve some of the region's most important archaeological and historical monuments. The archaeological site of Manda, near Akhnoor, represents the northernmost known settlement of the Indus (Harappan) Civilization. Excavations by the Archaeological Survey of India have yielded pottery, terracotta figurines, beads and structural remains that demonstrate the extension of Harappan culture into the Himalayan foothills. The Bahu Fort, Mubarak Mandi Palace Complex, Purmandal temples, Uttarbehni, and numerous baolis together illustrate the architectural evolution of the Dogra region. Udhampur is home to the remarkable Kiramchi Temple Complex, one of the finest surviving examples of early medieval temple architecture in the western Himalayas. Reasi preserves the historic Bhimgarh Fort, ancient temples and sacred landscapes associated with centuries of political and religious history. Collectively, these districts represent the archaeological heartland of Jammu.

Tangible and Intangible Heritage: Two Dimensions of the Same Legacy

Heritage extends beyond monuments and archaeological sites. Equally important are the living traditions that continue to shape community life.

Jammu possesses an extraordinary range of tangible heritage, including forts, palaces, temples, baolis, bridges, rock sculptures, inscriptions, archaeological mounds, vernacular settlements and sacred groves. Alongside these survive equally significant forms of intangible heritage-folk music, dance traditions, oral epics, pastoral knowledge, traditional medicine, local cuisines, ritual performances, festivals, storytelling traditions and indigenous ecological practices.

Many of these traditions survive only because remote mountain communities have resisted rapid cultural homogenisation. However, modernization, migration and changing lifestyles increasingly threaten this fragile cultural ecosystem. The documentation of intangible heritage is therefore as urgent as the conservation of monuments.

Museums: From Storehouses to Cultural Institutions

The International Council of Museums defines museums as institutions that preserve, interpret and communicate heritage for education, research and public enjoyment. Contemporary museums are no longer confined to displaying antiquities behind glass showcases. They have evolved into spaces where history, memory and community engagement converge.

Museums contribute significantly to cultural tourism by providing context to monuments and landscapes. They help visitors understand not merely what they see but why it matters.

For regions possessing rich yet dispersed heritage, museums become centres for documentation, interpretation and identity formation.

Museum Infrastructure in Jammu: Present Status

Despite possessing one of the richest cultural landscapes in the western Himalayas, Jammu has relatively limited museum infrastructure.

The Dogra Art Museum, located within the Mubarak Mandi heritage complex, houses an outstanding collection of Basohli miniature paintings, sculptures, manuscripts, archaeological artefacts, coins and Dogra heritage. The Amar Mahal Museum, managed by the Hari Tara Charitable Trust, combines royal history with art collections and cultural exhibitions. Beyond its collections, the museum has become an important cultural venue for exhibitions, lectures and literary events. The Museum at the University of Jammu serves academic purposes by preserving archaeological material and supporting research and teaching.

Apart from these institutions, a few schools, trusts and private collectors have established small museums and heritage centres. Although modest in scale, these initiatives demonstrate growing public awareness regarding heritage conservation.

Nevertheless, for a region comprising ten districts with diverse cultural traditions, the existing museum infrastructure remains grossly inadequate.

Museums as Instruments of Tourism and Regional Development

Tourism in Jammu has largely revolved around pilgrimage, particularly the shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. While pilgrimage contributes significantly to the regional economy, it has overshadowed the immense potential of cultural tourism.

Museums can broaden the tourism experience by connecting visitors with local history, archaeology and living traditions. They encourage longer visitor stays, create employment for local communities, stimulate handicraft industries and support heritage education.

International experience demonstrates that museum-based tourism strengthens local economies while fostering community pride. The success of regional museums across Europe and many Indian states illustrates how cultural institutions can revitalise lesser-known destinations. For Jammu, museums should become integral components of heritage circuits linking monuments, archaeological sites, pilgrimage centres, traditional villages, craft clusters and natural landscapes.

Towards a Network of Regional Museums

Rather than concentrating museums solely in Jammu city, the region requires a decentralised museum network reflecting local identities.

Rajouri could host a Museum of Pahari and Gujjar Heritage, documenting pastoral traditions, folk music, Sufi culture and mountain ecology.

Poonch deserves a Frontier Heritage Museum interpreting its forts, cross-border trade, military history and multicultural traditions.

The Chenab Valley requires a Museum of Mountain Civilisations in Bhaderwah or Doda, highlighting vernacular architecture, folk literature, traditional agriculture and archaeological discoveries.

Kishtwar could establish a High Himalayan Cultural Museum focusing on pilgrimage routes, biodiversity, saffron cultivation and mountain communities.

Basohli deserves an internationally oriented Museum of Miniature Painting, dedicated to Basohli art, manuscripts and traditional craftsmanship.

Akhnoor should develop an Archaeological Interpretation Centre centred on the Harappan site of Manda, presenting excavation findings through interactive displays and digital reconstruction. Jammu city itself requires a Museum of Dogra Civilization, integrating archaeology, ethnography, language, literature, military history and contemporary cultural life into a single interpretative institution.

Infrastructure for Heritage Tourism

Museums alone cannot sustain cultural tourism. They require complementary infrastructure.Heritage interpretation centres, digital archives, multilingual signage, visitor facilities, trained guides, heritage trails, conservation laboratories, research centres and community museums should become integral components of regional tourism planning.

Digital documentation of monuments, oral histories, folk music and endangered languages would preserve fragile traditions while making them accessible to scholars and visitors alike.

Community participation is equally essential. Local artisans, musicians, storytellers, pastoral communities and traditional knowledge holders must become active partners rather than passive subjects of museum exhibitions. Such participatory approaches transform museums into living cultural institutions rooted in society.

Peace, Cultural Awareness and New Opportunities

The return of peace to many hill districts over the past two decades has created unprecedented opportunities for heritage-based development. Areas that once remained inaccessible due to militancy are today witnessing improved connectivity, expanding tourism and renewed public confidence.

Local communities increasingly recognise the value of conserving their heritage. Heritage walks, village festivals, community museums, homestays and craft-based tourism have begun to emerge in several districts.

These developments signal an important shift-from viewing heritage merely as the legacy of the past to recognising it as a resource for sustainable development.

However, this momentum requires institutional support through appropriate policies, funding, documentation and professional museum infrastructure.

Epilogue

Jammu is not a peripheral extension of the Kashmir narrative; it is a distinct cultural region whose history extends from the Indus Civilization at Manda to the artistic brilliance of Basohli, from the temple architecture of Kiramchi to the living traditions of the Pir Panjal and the Chenab Valley.

Its forts, temples, baolis, archaeological sites, sacred landscapes, oral traditions, languages and indigenous knowledge systems together constitute an exceptional cultural resource that remains insufficiently documented and inadequately represented in museums. The challenge before policymakers, scholars and heritage professionals is not simply to conserve monuments but to create institutions that interpret this heritage in meaningful ways.

Museums must therefore move beyond their conventional role as repositories of artefacts. They should become centres of research, education, cultural dialogue and community participation. A decentralised network of regional museums, supported by modern infrastructure, archaeological research, digital documentation and sustainable tourism policies, would enable Jammu to project its unique identity while generating economic opportunities for local communities.

The future of tourism in Jammu lies not only in attracting larger numbers of visitors but in enabling them to understand the region's history, appreciate its cultural diversity and engage with its living traditions. Museums provide the most effective medium through which this dialogue between the past and the present can be sustained.

In this sense, investing in museums is not merely an exercise in cultural preservation; it is an investment in education, identity, tourism and inclusive regional development. Jammu possesses all the ingredients required for such a transformation. What it now requires is a coherent vision that recognises its heritage as one of its greatest developmental assets.

(The author is Head of Department, Kaladarshana, IGNCA, New Delhi)