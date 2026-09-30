Musa’s Killing Deals ‘Serious Blow’ To LeT Ecosystem In J&K: MHA

NEW DELHI, Sept 30: The killing of senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohd Asif, alias ‘Musa’, in an encounter in Budgam has dealt a “serious blow” to the Pakistan-based terror outfit’s network in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the MHA, the Army and other central security agencies had been pursuing Musa for a long time. A specific plan was put in place after technical and human intelligence inputs indicated his movement and presence in the area.

Musa, also known as Asif Fauji, was killed on Tuesday during an intelligence-led joint operation by security forces in Gurwatkalan in the Khansahib police station area of Budgam district, the ministry said.

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“The neutralisation of Musa by Indian security forces is a serious blow to LeT ecosystem in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

The MHA added that Musa's killing has also resulted in the neutralisation of all four senior LeT commanders who had been operating in Jammu and Kashmir since 2022.

The group was responsible for several attacks, including the Halan attack in August 2023, DKG in December 2023, Kandi in May 2023, Shahsitar in May 2024, Shiv Khori in June 2024, Gagangir and Bootapathri in October 2024, and Baisaran in April 2025, according to the statement.