Munir’s threats are last refuge of a failed state: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta today dismissed Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's latest threats over the Indus Water Treaty, saying they reflect the frustration of a failed nation that has nothing to offer except terrorism and empty rhetoric.

Gupta said Pakistan's military establishment should stop issuing "hollow warnings" and instead explain to its own people why the country is battling economic collapse, political instability and global isolation.

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"Pakistan cannot export terrorism in the morning and lecture India on international treaties in the evening. Asim Munir's statement is nothing but another desperate attempt to divert attention from Pakistan's internal failures," he said.

He asserted that after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has every right to safeguard its national interests. "The era of appeasing Pakistan is over. New India responds to terrorism with decisive action, not diplomatic lectures," Gupta said.

Mocking Islamabad, Gupta remarked, "A country surviving on IMF bailouts has no moral authority to threaten a rising global power like India. Pakistan should focus on saving its collapsing economy instead of issuing empty threats from Rawalpindi."

He added that Pakistan's obsession with India is only exposing its insecurity. "The world knows Pakistan more for sheltering terrorists than honouring international commitments. Terror and treaties cannot go hand in hand."

Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government will take every decision concerning the Indus Waters Treaty strictly in India's national interest and not under pressure from "a military establishment that has repeatedly used terrorism as an instrument of state policy."

"The message to Pakistan is simple --- stop nurturing terrorists, stop spreading propaganda and stop believing that threats can intimidate New India. Those days are long gone," he asserted.