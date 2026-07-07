Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Mumbai gets brief rain break; schools and colleges shut, 'orange' alert in place

Mumbai gets brief rain break; schools and colleges shut, 'orange' alert in place

MUMBAI: (Jul 7) Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, with no significant rainfall recorded in the morning, offering a temporary respite after two days of intense downpours that disrupted normal life. The India Meteorological...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:37 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

MUMBAI: (Jul 7) Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, with no significant rainfall recorded in the morning, offering a temporary respite after two days of intense downpours that disrupted normal life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert, forecasting heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said.

All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now