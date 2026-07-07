Mumbai gets brief rain break; schools and colleges shut, 'orange' alert in place

MUMBAI: (Jul 7) Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, with no significant rainfall recorded in the morning, offering a temporary respite after two days of intense downpours that disrupted normal life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert, forecasting heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said.

All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, officials said.