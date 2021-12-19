Multiple shops theft case solved, accused arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Gharota Police solved multiple shops theft case with the arrest of accused.

As per police sources, on 20th November 2021, Police station Gharota received a complaint from a shopkeeper namely Razaq Ahmed of Dhanu, a resident of Tehsil Bhalwal District Jammu about thefts in shops at Handwal.

Acting over the complaint, a case FIR Number 113/2021 under Sections 380 and 457 IPC was registered at Police Station Gharota and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team from Police Station Gharota led by SHO Inspector Khyati Maan Khajuria and assisted by PSI Anil Kumar was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Akhnoor Varun Jandial.

Based on technical and other inputs, the team arrested the thief, who also confessed to the crime.

The arrested thief was identified as Mukhtiyar Ahmed, son of Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Chassana, District Reasi.

On his disclosure, some stolen cash was also recovered.

Further investigation is in progress and more recoveries and arrests are expected.

The whole operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Rural Sanjay Sharma.