Multiple Illegal Arms, Drug Trafficking Networks Unearthed In Amritsar, 16 Arrested

Chandigarh, Nov 5: Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested 16 individuals and recovered five illegal pistols, two sophisticated Uzi guns and two hand grenades from their possession as it unearthed multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks in Amritsar.

The Amritsar Rural Police also recovered 34 kg heroin and 26 live cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Investigation disclosed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements, Yadav said in a post on X.

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Separate FIRs have been registered at police stations Gharinda, Beas, Mehta, Lopoke and Chatiwind in Amritsar.

"Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages and identify other individuals involved in the network," Yadav said. (Agencies)