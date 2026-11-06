Multiple flights in Europe again diverted

MILAN, Nov 5:

Multiple flights in Europe were targeted by bomb threats on Thursday, forcing emergency landings, searches and military escorts to airports in France, Italy and Bulgaria. A British official called them "malicious hoaxes" that followed another rash of hoax threats earlier this week.

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More than a dozen flights from cities including Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw were confirmed to have been targeted with bomb threats, most diverted to other airports for emergency landings while others landed safely at their destinations. So far inspections have not turned up hazardous or suspicious materials.

Britain's Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told British broadcasters that flights across Europe have been hit by "malicious hoax threats."

The European Union's Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said that "any threats against civilians are unacceptable," and that the EU's executive branch was in contact with affected member countries.

"It is too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked," Tzitzikostas told reporters in Dublin. "National investigations remain ongoing."

He said that an EU level information-sharing mechanism on aviation security had been activated, and that "we don't have information yet whether this is a cyberattack."

Such threats are not new, but the latest incidents come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and other disruptions, including attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps. Authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.

A flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in western France because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said. The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said.

All 151 passengers and six crew members were safe and military bomb disposal teams were examining the plane, the office said. The passengers aboard the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight were questioned and checked in groups of 10 inside the airport, the prime minister's office said.

Hours later, the plane was sitting on the tarmac with a Red Cross vehicle nearby and explosives experts with dogs seen examining the aircraft.

Italian authorities alerted France's government to the bomb threat on the Aer Lingus flight, and a French warplane escorted it to the Evreux base, the prime minister's office said. An investigation was opened by French aviation security authorities.

Italian air force fighter jets escorted a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome after an email threat was received, according to an airport official with knowledge of the situation.

It landed safely at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport at around 9:30 am, and no explosive materials were found during an inspection by police bomb disposal experts, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak publicly.