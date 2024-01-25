Multi-Arts Festival ‘Protsaahan’ concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: Utsaah-the Club Consortium, University of Jammu organized the closing ceremony of the ten-day multi-arts festival, Protsaahan, at Brig. Rajinder Singh Auditorium here today. The festival based on the diversity of Jammu Province concluded with a vibrant display of Jammu Region’s varied themes.

The festivities began with the ribbon cutting to “Jambu Haat” organized by Heritage and Tourism Club in collaboration with the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. This included a Turban tying competition, showcasing Jammu region’s cuisines, and an exhibition of handicraft stalls by students and alumni of the University. Cultural and musical performances were presented by the Heritage and Tourism Club, adding an enriching cultural touch to the event.

The turban tying competition was judged by Chhankar Singh Slathia, Randhir Singh Raipuria and Manish Singh Jamwal. The first prize was won by Navdeep Singh, the second prize was won by Sumriti Slathia and the third prize was bagged by Atul Singh Rakhwal. In addition to the competition, the event featured a variety of food stalls offering local delicacies, allowing attendees to savour the diverse flavours of the region.

The Photography Club exhibited captivating images captured during the two-day street photography workshop, while the students of Painting Club showcased paintings from a five-day painting camp “Sarjana”. The Theatre Club presented Girish Karnad’s Nagmandal, and the Dance Club enthralled the audience with various spectacular dances of Jammu region under the title “Jashn -e- Jammu.”

The performance that won in the competition organized by the Music and Literary club under Sanjhi Mitti Sanjhi Virasat was also showcased on the occasion. The Film Club contributed to the event with a documentary capturing the essence of all the events organized by the various clubs during one year, adding an immersive visual element to the celebration. On this occasion, a three- month’s certificate course by the Translation Club was also launched by the dignitaries.

Alok Rai, Principal Secretary, Higher Education was the Chief Guest. Alok Rai commended the University of Jammu and praised the Vice-Chancellor for orchestrating an event that beautifully showcased the rich cultural tapestry of the Jammu region.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu on behalf of the University expressed his gratitude to Principal Secretary Higher Education Alok Rai for gracing the occasion and supporting the University. He also complemented the Chairperson, Utsaah- the Clubs Consortium and Coordinators of all the clubs and hoped that under NEP points should be given to teachers for mentoring such activities which focus on the holistic development of the students.

Prof. Rai further informed that a corpus fund of Rs 2 Crore has been set up for the clubs to make them self-sustaining. Earlier, Prof. Satnam Kour, Chairperson Utsaah- the Clubs Consortium presented a formal welcome address. Prof. Suman Jamwal presented the formal vote of thanks. The programme was conducted by Swati Vijay from the Department of English.

Those who coordinated with the clubs in organizing various events during the ten-day Multi Art festival include Prof. Seema Langar, HoD of Zoology, Prof Anil Gupta, Director SHTM and Bharat Singh, Secretary, JKAACL. Among those who were present on the occasion include Prof. Prakash Antahal, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Pankaj K. Srivastava, Director, DDOE, Prof. Seema Langer, HoD of Zoology, Prof. Savita Nayyar, Law Department, Prof. Sanjana Koul, Dr Anil Gupta, Director SHTM, Dr Vijay Saigal, President JUTA, Dr Ab. Rashid Manhas, Dr Jaspal Singh Warwal, Dr Sarita Sood.