Multi-agency search launched for drug peddler who escaped NCB custody

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Several agencies have launched a joint search operation to trace a drug peddler who escaped from the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu, sources said today.

Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, was arrested by the NCB on September 3 with 522 grams of heroin from a passenger bus in Samba district.

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During the investigation, the NCB team traced the backward linkages of the consignment and recovered another 197 grams of heroin from Ludhiana in a follow-up operation. A total of 719 grams of heroin was seized during the two operations.

Bashir was subsequently taken to NCB custody in the Narwal area of Jammu.

Sources said he escaped from custody on the intervening night of September 6 and 7, following which several agencies launched searches to trace him.

They said nakas have been set up at several locations, while checking of vehicles at key entry and exit points has also been intensified.

Pertinently, the accused’s arrest was part of a month-long NCB operation in the Jammu division that helped uncover 2 separate routes being used to smuggle narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NCB, one route was directly from Pakistan through the Uri sector, while another was an indirect route through Punjab.