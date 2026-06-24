Mule bank account racket busted; four held in Rs 1 lakh cyber fraud case

NEW DELHI, June 24: The Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in supplying mule bank accounts and channelling proceeds of cyber fraud, arresting four persons from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Faeem Bag (26), Shubham Goyal (27), Deepak Parjapat (28) and Manoj Kumar Tailor (39).

The case came to light after a 31-year-old woman from Wazirabad reported that Rs 1 lakh had been fraudulently transferred from her bank account on May 26. The complainant told police that she had neither authorised the transactions nor shared any banking credentials with anyone.

During investigation, police analysed logs, IP records, registered email IDs, mobile numbers, call detail records and the money trail across multiple bank accounts. Technical surveillance led the team to Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, where the accused were traced and apprehended.

According to police, Deepak and Shubham allegedly persuaded Faeem to provide his bank account in exchange for a commission of Rs 2,000.

"The account details were then passed through Manoj to another associate, enabling the transfer of cyber fraud proceeds into the account," the officer said.

Police found that the entire Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn through a cheque on the same day it was credited. The money was subsequently distributed among the accused after deducting commissions at various stages, police said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to knowingly facilitating the receipt, withdrawal and transfer of funds generated through cyber fraud.

Police recovered four mobile phones and seven SIM cards from their possession. Ten similar complaints linked to four bank accounts used by the accused have also surfaced on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. (PTI)