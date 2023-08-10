Mukhter Ahmad given addl charge of Sub-Registrar Ghagwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Government today relieved Sunaina Saini, SDM Ghagwal, of the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ghagwal.

Mukhter Ahmad, Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Samba, shall now hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ghagwal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, releasing Sunaina Saini of the additional charge.

An order in this regard was issued today by the General Administration Department.

Pertinent to mention that there was a protest by the members of Samba Bar Association in the office of SDM Ghagwal over some issue, a few days back. Today, a delegation of the members of Samba Bar Association, led by its president Mandeep Singh Sambyal, under the aegis of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, President Vikram Sharma along with office bearers of Young Lawyers Association, met Divisional Commission Jammu in his office chamber wherein they were apprised of this Government order.