Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: The journey of Reliance Industries from a textile business to one of India's leading industrial conglomerates reflects the vision of its founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, and the ambition of his successor, Mukesh Ambani, who has expanded the group's presence across energy, retail, telecommunications, digital services and new-age technologies.

For families that had invested in Reliance shares since 1977, the launch of Reliance Petroleum's public issue in 2006 marked another significant milestone in the group's long-standing relationship with ordinary investors.

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Reliance Petroleum subsequently merged with Reliance Industries in 2009, further consolidating the group's business operations.

The development reflected a continuing element of Dhirubhai Ambani's legacy: creating opportunities for public participation in India's industrial growth. Under Mukesh Ambani, this relationship has continued alongside the expansion of Reliance into new sectors and markets.

One of the most visible examples of this approach is Jamnagar in Gujarat, which has developed into the world's largest single-site refining complex. The facility has strengthened India's position in the global energy sector and established Jamnagar as a major centre of industrial activity.

The region is now witnessing another phase of transformation with the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, reflecting Reliance's efforts to expand into renewable energy and future-oriented energy technologies.

The growth of Reliance has also been closely linked with Gujarat, whose land, coastline, workforce and industrial ecosystem have supported the development of major projects, particularly in Jamnagar.

Mukesh Ambani's leadership, therefore, represents both the continuation of Dhirubhai Ambani's entrepreneurial legacy and an effort to reshape it for a changing economic landscape.

His expanding industrial and consumer businesses have strengthened the narrative of Gujarat as a major centre of enterprise, investment and innovation.

It is in this context that Mukesh Ambani is described as "Navyug Gujarat na Shilpi" - the architect of new-age Gujarat.