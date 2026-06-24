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Home / Videos / Muharram Procession: All Security Measures In Place, Says SSP Srinagar

Muharram Procession: All Security Measures In Place, Says SSP Srinagar

    SSP Srinagar Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy says elaborate security, traffic and civic arrangements are in place for the 8th Muharram procession. Urges people to follow advisories and cooperate with authorities, saying police are working round the clock...

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Daily Excelsior
12:38 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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SSP Srinagar Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy says elaborate security, traffic and civic arrangements are in place for the 8th Muharram procession. Urges people to follow advisories and cooperate with authorities, saying police are working round the clock for the comfort and safety of all

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