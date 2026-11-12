Mughal Road Temporarily Closed Due To Light Snowfall; Vehicular Movement Suspended As Road Turns Slippery

Poonch, Nov 12: The Mughal Road was temporarily closed on Thursday following light snowfall and deterioration in weather conditions.

Officials said that vehicular movement on the road has been suspended as a precautionary measure after the road turned slippery due to the snowfall, to ensure the safety of commuters.

The Meteorological Department had already predicted snowfall on November 12-13 at higher reaches, while moderate rainfall was forecast in the plains.

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Officials said the road will be reopened after improvement in weather conditions and clearance from the concerned departments.

Travellers have been advised to avoid travelling on the road till further orders and to contact traffic control rooms for updates. (GNS)