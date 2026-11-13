Mughal Road Remains Closed For 2nd Consecutive Day Due To Snowfall At Pir Ki Gali

Poonch, Nov 13: The Mughal Road remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday due to snowfall at Pir Ki Gali.

Officials said that the road, which connects Shopian in Kashmir with Poonch in Jammu, was closed yesterday after fresh snowfall at Pir Ki Gali and other higher reaches.

Snowfall was also recorded at many places including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Razdan Top and other higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Traffic movement on the road has been suspended till the weather improves and snow clearance operations are completed.

Authorities have advised commuters not to travel on the Mughal Road until it is reopened.(GNS)