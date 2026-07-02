Mufti urges Indo-Pak, Indo-China dialogue; wants J&K as ‘bridge of peace’

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, July 1: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today urged the Centre to pursue dialogue with Pakistan and China, saying Jammu and Kashmir's strategic location should be used to promote regional connectivity and economic cooperation rather than conflict.

Referring to China's presence in parts of Ladakh, the PDP president told reporters that India should engage with both Pakistan and China through negotiations.

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"Without undermining the sovereignty of our country and Pakistan, you have a good formula: open the roads, meet each other," she said, arguing that enhanced connectivity and trade would strengthen the region's economy and transform Jammu and Kashmir into a hub connecting Central and South Asia.

On a question on whether the time was right to push for greater regional connectivity, Mufti said India should make use of Jammu and Kashmir's strategic location.

"Like Hormuz is with Iran, our country has Jammu and Kashmir, which can become the gateway of Central and South Asia. So, we should open these roads, we should use them," she said.

The PDP Chief said J&K also occupied a crucial geographical position but remained trapped in the India-Pakistan conflict.

"J&K has become a battlefield. It should become a bridge of peace," she said, adding that the PDP had consistently advocated reconciliation between the two neighbouring countries. Click here to watch video

Mufti called for the reopening of cross-border routes and greater cultural exchanges, saying improved ties would benefit both Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.

"There should be harmony between the two countries. The roads should be open," she said.

The PDP Chief welcomed recent remarks by senior RSS leaders favouring dialogue, adding that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had maintained that "you can change friends, but you cannot change neighbors."

Mufti said the legacy of a Prime Minister should be measured by the conflicts resolved rather than the length of time in office.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said, "They have a golden opportunity" to improve bilateral ties and rebuild relations strained over Jammu and Kashmir.

She proposed that J&K be developed as a gateway linking South Asia and Central Asia through reopened road links to Pakistan and China.

Criticising the BJP-led Centre's August 2019 decision to revoke the special status of J&K, Mufti said the move had failed to address alienation in the region.

"By ending Article 370, by ending 35A, despite that, nothing was achieved. The people of J&K are still a victim of alienation," she said, alleging that there was little space for dissent or protest.