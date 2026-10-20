Mufti urges HM to ensure funding for local content production on DD, AIR

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 19: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure dedicated funding for local content production by Doordarshan and Akashvani in J&K, with a specific focus on DD Kashir, saying sustained financial support is essential to preserving the region's cultural heritage and supporting its artistic community.

In a letter, Mufti sought Shah's personal intervention to secure earmarked funds for local programming across Doordarshan and Akashvani Kendras in J&K.

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She also called for targeted schemes and financial assistance from the Union Ministry of Culture and other central cultural institutions to help artists, musicians, writers, theatre practitioners and filmmakers sustain their work and livelihoods.

Describing artists as custodians of Jammu and Kashmir's heritage and cultural ambassadors, Mufti said their work safeguards the region's civilisational identity, promotes national integration and connects J&K with the rest of the country.

She said adequate and sustained funding would enable public broadcasters to regularly commission quality programmes showcasing the region's languages, music, folk traditions, literature, theatre and cinema.

"Strengthening our cultural infrastructure and safeguarding the livelihoods of our creative community is not merely a cultural imperative; it is a strategic investment in national harmony, social cohesion, and the preservation of India's pluralistic heritage," she wrote.

Mufti also urged the Union Ministry of Culture and associated central institutions to introduce specialised schemes and provide financial assistance to Jammu and Kashmir's creative fraternity.

Such initiatives, she said, would ensure that artists have continuous opportunities to create and perform while earning a dignified livelihood.

In a separate post on X, Mufti criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the felling of Chinar trees, arguing that centuries-old trees could not be replaced by saplings planted through plantation drives.

"A Chinar takes generations to reach its glory yet Omar Abdullah thinks saplings can compensate for felling these centuries old icons of Kashmir. You cannot replace centuries of heritage with a plantation drive!" she wrote.