Mufti re-elected PDP president

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 5: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was today unanimously re-elected as the party's president.

The election was held during a meeting of the party's Electoral College, where only one proposal was put forward for the post.

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Senior party leader Abdul Rehman Veeri proposed Mehbooba Mufti's name for the post, while senior leader Khursheed Alam seconded the proposal and urged members to support it unanimously.

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The presiding officer subsequently sought the opinion of Electoral College members and asked whether any other candidate wished to contest the election.

As no other nomination was put forward, the members unanimously approved Mufti's candidature by a show of hands.

The members later signed the proposal papers individually, completing the formal election process.

A large number of party leaders, workers and Electoral College members were present on the occasion.

With this, Mufti continues as the president of the party, a position she has held since 2002.

After being re-elected as president, Mufti said that people who have suffered for years need healing rather than political victorie.

"Those who are hurting do not need victories. They need healing," she said in a social media post.

"My heart is heavy and full at the same time. I am grateful. You have trusted me for the fifth time and I do not take that lightly. But I also carry the pain of people who have given so much and been heard so little," she added.

Reflecting on the suffering of families who have lost their loved ones, the PDP president said she had walked through lanes where mothers still kept lamps lit for sons who never returned and met fathers who had carried too many coffins but received too few answers.

She also referred to the uncertainty among young people, saying their question about whether tomorrow would be different from yesterday was one she heard and felt.

"This is the party we built together, to answer our people's pain, so that no one has to die searching for answers," she added.