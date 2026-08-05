Mufti leads night protest in Srinagar ahead of Aug 5

No permission for Aug 5 protests

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today led a night protest march here ahead of the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, asserting that her party would continue its struggle until the constitutional provision is restored.

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Accompanied by senior PDP leaders and workers, including her daughter Iltija Mufti, Mufti marched from the party headquarters carrying the Tricolour and the flag of the erstwhile State of J&K.

Party workers raised slogans demanding the restoration of Article 370 and the constitutional rights of the people of J&K.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Mufti described the night preceding August 5 as the "darkest night" in J&K's history and accused the Centre of taking away the region's special constitutional status.

Calling the abrogation of Article 370 an assault on the identity, dignity and democratic rights of the people of J&K, Mufti said the PDP would continue its peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of the region's special status.

In the meantime authorities today denied permission for any protest across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with August 5.

An official said that following protest calls issued by various political parties, no protest or demonstration will be permitted at any district headquarters across J&K.

He said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the Kashmir, Jammu, and other sensitive locations to ensure maintenance of law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

He warned that any violation of the prescribed legal procedures or attempts to organize or participate in unauthorized protests would invite strict action in accordance with the law.

"Every section of society is urged to respect the rule of law. Any activity that disturbs public order, peace, or security will be dealt with strictly as per law," he said.

The ruling National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for protests at all district headquarters, including Srinagar, against the August 5, 2019 decision that revoked the special constitutional status of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.