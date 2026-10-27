Mufti holds Abdullah responsible for suspicion against people of J&K

“People joined Indian union with open heart, lot of trust”

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 26: Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti today blamed the National Conference founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, for Indian government's suspicion against people of Jammu and Kashmir soon after endorsing accession he demanded plebiscite.

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Speaking on Accession Day at party headquarters here, Mufti said that after endorsing accession with Indian union Abdullah made a U-turn and demanded a plebiscite for 22 years which led to the suspicion.

"...the issue of a plebiscite during those 22 years was not just about him. In fact, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were viewed with suspicion by India for the rest of their lives. Just look at Jammu and Kashmir today. It is one of the most heavily militarised regions in the world," she said.

The PDP Chief said that although Abdullah returned to the political mainstream in 1975 and abandoned the demand for plebiscite, suspicion never left the people of J&K alone.

"There are seven to eight lakh security personnel deployed here, including the CRPF, BSF and other forces. Although Sheikh Sahib returned to the political mainstream in 1975 and abandoned the demand for a plebiscite and the idea of joining Pakistan, the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to face suspicion. That suspicion has never left them alone", she added.

Mufti said it is not known what led to a change of heart of Abdullah that he became angry with the central leadership.

"I don't know what differences emerged between our leadership, the late Sheikh Sahib, and the central leadership. But relations between them deteriorated so badly that Sheikh Sahib, who had endorsed accession to India, became very angry with it", she said.

The PDP Chief said that demanding plebiscite by Abdullah gave the Hindutva forces in India an opportunity to strengthen their demand for "one nation, one constitution, and one head".

Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir continued to face hardships nearly 80 years after its accession to India, alleging that the people of the region were still treated with suspicion and subjected to restrictions.

Referring to recent arrests and alleged restrictions, the PDP Chief said the situation had become normal for Kashmiris since 2019, while people elsewhere in the country found it difficult to tolerate similar conditions even for two days. "BJP considers this silence to be peace. They consider this to be normalcy, but this is not normalcy," she said.

Mufti appealed to the people of India to pay attention to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region had joined the country with the expectation of equality and constitutional safeguards.

"I have expectations from the people of this country, the people of India," she said, urging them to remember the values associated with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar.

She also referred to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach to Kashmir, saying the issue needed to be addressed through humanity, democracy and Kashmiriyat.