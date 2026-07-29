Mufti didn’t apologise, only justified her remarks: Sadiq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Chief spokesperson National Conference Tanvir Sadiq today said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti had not genuinely apologised for her remarks made during the Jantar Mantar protest, arguing that her explanation amounted to a justification rather than an expression of regret.

Responding to questions from reporters here, Sadiq said Mehbooba's statement could not be described as an apology, saying she had merely suggested that she was sorry if anyone had been hurt. "I do not think she apologized. She was justifying it by saying that if someone feels bad, then I say this for them," Sadiq said.

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Referring to the 2016 unrest in Kashmir, he said victims of pellet injuries, including young children, deserved an unequivocal apology. "Have you seen the pellet victims? Small children, three or four years old, were hit by pellets. Was it necessary to attack them? If she had come out and apologized in two words, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have accepted it," he said.

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Sadiq said Mehbooba's remarks showed she had "no intention of apologizing," adding that if she was apologising now, she should also apologise for her controversial "milk and toffee" comment made in 2016. "If this is wrong, then the 'milk and toffee' remark was also wrong," he said.

The NC leader also criticised Mehbooba for distancing herself from PDP leader Waheed Para over the controversy, saying party leaders should stand by their colleagues."I am surprised that a leader saves his soldiers. A captain saves his soldiers. Here, she destroyed Waheed Para and said that he was lying," Sadiq said.

He alleged that Para had accused the National Conference of generating and editing the video in question, while Mehbooba later acknowledged that it had not been edited. "Waheed Para should either apologize to the National Conference or leave the party. When his own leader is not with him, what will he do?" Sadiq said.

Asked about Mehbooba Mufti's announcement of a protest on Augus 5, Sadiq accused the PDP of bearing responsibility for the developments surrounding the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019. "The people who are responsible for Aug. 5 are now saying they will fight for the same thing," he said.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were capable of judging who was responsible for the events leading to Aug. 5. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are intelligent. They know who destroyed Jammu and Kashmir and they can never be forgiven," Sadiq said.