Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 23: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today demanded postponement of the November 28 Police Sub-Inspector examination and a thorough, independent investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recent JKSSB examination, warning that mishandling the issue could further alienate the youth of J&K.

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Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Mufti urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to jointly intervene and resolve the concerns of young aspirants, saying the alleged malpractice in recruitment examinations had further shaken their confidence in the system.

She said the November 28 examination should be postponed until a transparent investigation establishes how the alleged irregularities took place and identifies those responsible.

"This is a matter of life and death for our children because it concerns their future," she said, urging Abdullah and Sinha to sit together and address the issue instead of shifting responsibility.

Questioning the suggestion that the alleged malpractice was confined to a few examination centres, Mufti said the circulation of question papers and the reported use of electronic devices indicated that the matter required a deeper investigation.

She questioned the arrest of lower-level employees, including daily wagers, saying such an operation could not have been carried out without the involvement of people at higher levels.

Mufti said the credibility of the recruitment process had suffered and that scheduling another examination without addressing the grievances of candidates would add to their distress.

Referring to cases brought to her notice, she said some candidates whose Government appointments had been sanctioned in 2023 were still awaiting verification, preventing them from joining their posts.

She also raised concerns over candidates allegedly being denied police clearance because of the past associations of distant relatives, including individuals who were no longer alive or had been acquitted by courts.

She said such delays were affecting not only Government employment but also passport applications and opportunities in the private sector, leaving qualified young people with limited options.

Referring to the reservation issue, she said open-merit candidates were also concerned about their share in Government employment and that their grievances needed to be addressed.

Warning against the consequences of undermining the confidence of young people in democratic institutions, Mufti drew a parallel with the 1987 Assembly elections, saying the alleged rigging of that election had contributed to prolonged alienation and violence in the region.

She said young people today were attempting to build their future through education and competitive examinations and should not be made to lose faith in the democratic process.