Mufti calls for strengthening PDP at grassroot

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today called for strengthening the party's grassroot network and intensifying public outreach across J&K while reviewing its organisational functioning following the recently concluded zonal and district-level elections.

Mufti chaired a meeting of the party's Central and North Kashmir leadership to assess the functioning of party units, review the outcome of the internal elections and discuss measures to strengthen the organisation.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on improving coordination among district, zonal and constituency-level leadership and making the party organisation more effective and responsive to public concerns.

Mufti stressed the need for collective efforts, unity among party cadres and greater engagement with people to address their concerns and aspirations.

The leadership also discussed ways to strengthen coordination between senior leaders, elected representatives and grassroots workers to consolidate the party's organisational structure and expand its public outreach.

The meeting was attended by PDP General Secretary Organisation Advocate Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, General Secretaries Advocate Ab Haq Khan and Mohammad Khursheed Aalam, Women's Wing president Anjum Fazili, Kupwara MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz and constituency in-charges from Central and North Kashmir.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to further strengthen the party organisation and intensify public outreach across the two regions.