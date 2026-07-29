Mufti apologises over Jantar Mantar remarks, says omission of word ‘bahana’ changed meaning

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR July 28: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today apologized for her controversial Jantar Mantar remarks that triggered a political row in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the omission of the word "bahana" (excuse) while speaking to reporters altered the meaning of her statement and created the impression that she had justified the use of force against protesters in Kashmir.

Addressing party workers on the party's 27th foundation day here, Mufti said the video of her remarks was genuine but insisted her statement was misunderstood because she inadvertently omitted the word "bahana" while giving multiple media interviews after the protest.

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"When I spoke there, many people, right and left, started asking me. I gave many bites. But in one byte, I said that there is militancy and that provided an excuse ('bahana banta hai') and in haste skipped 'bahana.' That word did not come out of my mouth in haste. I thought I had said it," she said.

Rejecting claims that the clip was doctored, Mufti said, "I will not say that it is a fake video. No, the video is correct. But the word I used, that there is an excuse, slipped from me somewhere because I was speaking to many people and its wrong meaning was taken out."

Click here to watch video

The PDP Chief said that although she was unconcerned by political criticism, she regretted that her incomplete statement had hurt people. "If my people, because of this remark, that was incomplete, they were hurt somewhere, their hearts ached... then I apologize for that," she said.

Mufti also targeted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying he had defended alleged human rights violations during his tenure as Country's Minister of State for External Affairs by citing militancy in Kashmir. "He used to defend those injustices all over the world. He used to say that there is terrorism in Kashmir. What can happen there?" she said.

Explaining why she attended the Jantar Mantar protest, Mufti said Kashmiri students studying outside the region had invited her because they believed she would raise their concerns.

She said her speech at the protest highlighted that "today, the whole of India has become Jammu and Kashmir" before reporters surrounded her for comments, leading to the disputed remark.

The PDP Chief also criticized Omar for attending Jantar Mantar to demand restoration of statehood but not speaking up for Kashmiri youth. "What difference would it make if he had stood there for two minutes for the young people of Jammu and Kashmir?" she said.

Accusing the National Conference of exploiting the controversy, Mufti said the party was portraying her remarks "as if I signed on the death penalty of Afzal Guru, as if I signed on the death penalty of Maqbool Bhat, as if I said, 'shoot the Kashmiris.'"

She said similar attempts had been made to brand her "anti-national" when she spoke about human rights violations while she was in the Congress in the late 1990s.

Earlier, marking the PDP's 27th foundation day, the PDP chief said the party remained committed to the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Reading out a party resolution, Mufti said the PDP would continue to pursue reconciliation and confidence-building measures, seek the reopening of cross-Line of Control routes including the Muzaffarabad road, press for access to Sharda Peeth for Kashmiri Pandits, demand the release of political prisoners and undertrials held under the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, call for the withdrawal of troops from areas where militancy had declined, seek greater control over Jammu and Kashmir's natural resources and power projects, press for a separate administrative division for Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley, and work for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits.

The PDP chief also announced that the party would hold a peaceful protest on 5th August across all the district headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir to press for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and a political resolution of the Kashmir issue.