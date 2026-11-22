Scams, irregularities continued despite elected Govt in place

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today accused the National Conference-led Government of failing to bring about any change in the recruitment system, saying repeated scams and irregularities continued despite the transition to an elected dispensation.

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"Scam after scam, scam after scam-there has been no change in this," Mufti said while speaking to reporters outside the party headquarters here, urging the Government to wake up to the concerns of students.

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She demanded an investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and called for a halt to further recruitment until those responsible were identified.

Alleging that a major syndicate or mafia was operating behind the irregularities, Mufti said the Government must establish accountability and identify those involved before proceeding with further recruitment.

"This is a very serious matter. This is a question of the future of the students here. It is a question of their whole life's hard work," she said.

Mufti said people had expected an elected Government to ensure that the injustices witnessed during the earlier Lieutenant Governor's rule would not be repeated.

Describing the alleged irregularities as a grave injustice to aspirants who spend years preparing for competitive examinations, she said students deserved a free and fair examination system in which their abilities, hard work and merit determined their future.

"If we cannot even give children a free and fair exam, in which they can achieve something in life according to their own abilities, hard work and merit, then what will we give them?" she asked.

She alleged that a large recruitment syndicate was operating and insisted that no further recruitment of this nature should take place until those behind the irregularities were identified.

Mufti warned that repeated controversies over recruitment examinations could have serious consequences for young aspirants, saying students could be pushed into depression when their hard work and expectations were repeatedly undermined.