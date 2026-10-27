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Home / Latest News / Mubarak Gul Yet To Accept General Secretary Post, Workers Pressurizing To Resign: Sources

Mubarak Gul Yet To Accept General Secretary Post, Workers Pressurizing To Resign: Sources

Srinagar, Oct 27: Senior National Conference leader and MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul has not accepted his appointment as General Secretary of the party, sources close to him said. A person very close to Mubarak Gul said that Gul has not...

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Daily Excelsior
02:34 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Supporters of JKCK MLA Mubarak Gul raise slogans after he was left out of the J-K Cabinet, during a meeting chaired by party chief Farooq Abdullah, in Srinagar.

Srinagar, Oct 27: Senior National Conference leader and MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul has not accepted his appointment as General Secretary of the party, sources close to him said.

A person very close to Mubarak Gul said that Gul has not accepted the post of General Secretary.

As per the sources, Gul has said that he is being pressurized by his workers to resign. "For the last 40 years we have been helping this party to win from Eidgah constituency. If even today minister berth isn't given to our leader Mubarak Gul then when," his workers have reportedly told him.

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Sources said that party workers in Eidgah are very disgruntled over Gul not being inducted into the cabinet during the expansion.

It may be recalled that Mubarak Gul was appointed as General Secretary following the cabinet expansion on Monday.(GNS)

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