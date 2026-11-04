Mubarak Gul Defers Press Conference, Says Colleagues, Friends Advised Him Against It

Srinagar, Nov 4: Senior National Conference leader and Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gul on Wednesday deferred his scheduled press conference, saying several party colleagues and friends had advised him against holding it.

Speaking to reporters, Gul said that several people from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir had visited his residence to express solidarity and support.

He said people from Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama and various areas of Srinagar had visited him and extended their support.

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Gul also thanked the print and electronic media for its coverage and expressed gratitude to those who, he said, had stood by him for the past 55 years.

He also declined to respond to questions from reporters, stating that he would not disclose anything on Wednesday.

The development comes amid reported discontent within the National Conference after Gul was left out of the recent Cabinet expansion. He had earlier expressed displeasure over not being considered for a ministerial berth.

On October 27, NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah appointed Gul as the party’s General Secretary after Ali Mohammad Sagar was inducted into the Cabinet. However, in a subsequent order issued on October 30, the party directed Sagar to continue as General Secretary until further orders, leaving Gul’s organisational position uncertain. (KNO)